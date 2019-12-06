Avicanna to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on the Use of Cannabinoids for the Treatment of Pain and Epilepsy

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna CEO, Aras Azadian, also to provide corporate update and pipeline overview

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on the use of cannabinoids for the treatment of pain and epilepsy on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

The event will feature a presentation by KOLs Hance Clarke, MD, PhD., University Health Network - Toronto General Hospital, and Amza Ali, MD, FRCP, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Avicanna Inc., who will discuss how the use of cannabinoids can help to treat patients with severe pain and epilepsy. Both Dr. Clarke and Dr. Ali will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

The event will also feature a presentation from Avicanna's Chief Executive Officer, Aras Azadian, who will provide a corporate update and an in-depth overview on their R&D product pipeline, which includes plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pain, neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, and multiple sclerosis, as well as dermatological conditions such as epidermolysis bullosa and eczema.

Hance Clarke is the Director of Pain Services and the Pain Research Unit at the Toronto General Hospital (TGH). He is the knowledge Translation Chair for the University of Toronto Centre For the Study of Pain and an Associate Professor in the Department of Anesthesia and Pain Management. Dr. Clarke has played a leading role in educating the Canadian public about pain control, alternatives to opioids as a pioneering strategy at TGH, and the need for further studies on the beneficial and adverse effects of cannabis. He is a champion of evidence-based solutions for the opioid crisis and a national pain and addictions strategy. He has been recognized for the development of the Transitional Pain Program.

Amza Ali, MD, FRCP, MBA is a 2019 ILAE Global Ambassador for Epilepsy and current President of the Epilepsy Society of the Caribbean, the only multi-nation Chapter of the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE). Dr. Ali is an internationally recognized neurologist and epileptologist who is leading all of Avicanna's clinical development projects. He is Specialist certified in Neurology by the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK, with subsequent training in epilepsy and certification in clinical neurophysiology at the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital/ Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Ali has devoted his entire academic career to the convergence of theory and practice of both medicine and business, and the development of technological innovations for sustainable interventions in the care of people with epilepsy globally. Dr. Ali has authored many publications, with a principal focus on epilepsy. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology as well as the American Epilepsy Society.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email info@avicanna.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to the date of the key opinion leader panel. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long form final prospectus dated July 8, 2019. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Related Links

avicanna.com

