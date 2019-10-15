Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated September 11, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Aras Azadian 10,146,610 99.57% 44,250 0.43% Setu Purohit 10,146,610 99.57% 44,250 0.43% Giancarlo Davila Char 10,146,610 99.57% 44,250 0.43% Dr. Chandrakant Panchal 10,184,610 99.94% 6,250 0.06% David Allan White 10,184,610 99.94% 6,250 0.06% Janet Giesselman 10,184,610 99.94% 6,250 0.06%

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

