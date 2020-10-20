Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated September 22, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 20, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Aras Azadian 11,304,321 99.94% 7,350 0.06% Setu Purohit 11,304,321 99.94% 7,350 0.06% Giancarlo Davila Char 11,304,215 99.93% 7,456 0.07% Dr. Chandrakant Panchal 11,304,321 99.94% 7,350 0.06% David Allan White 11,304,721 99.94% 6,950 0.06% Janet Giesselman 11,304,721 99.94% 6,950 0.06% Benjamin Leavenworth 11,304,415 99.94% 7,256 0.06%

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and approved cancellation and re-issuance of certain stock options previously granted to, among others, certain insiders of the Company.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna's team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,



RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced "Cannabis 2.0" products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.

With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna's dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company's vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna's commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna's Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

