Avicanna Announces Participation in a Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence (MC-RWE) Research Study Led by the University Health Network in Partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ using its Rho Phyto™ Advanced Medical Cannabis Formulary of Products

The Rho Phyto medical cannabis product line is a full formulary that includes sublingual sprays, oil drops, capsules, and topicals of various cannabinoid ratios, namely THC and CBD. By offering a variety of delivery systems, the medical community has the possibility to select the appropriate Rho Phyto product to suit a range of medical conditions such as pain relief, which may require either a fast onset of action or prolonged duration of effect over the course of treatment. The products are manufactured under good manufacturing practice (" GMP ") in partnership with MediPharm Labs Inc. to ensure batch-to-batch consistency and high-quality products. The manufacture of the Rho Phyto products in accordance with GMP standard allows for data derived from this MC-RWE Study to provide early insights into Avicanna's ongoing and future directions of pharmaceutical development. Avicanna remains committed to patient safety and product consistency which is why all products subject to the MC-RWE Study are tested by Sigma Analytical and tracked by TruTrace Blockchain Technologies.

Dr. Justin Grant, Avicanna's Executive Vice President of Scientific Affairs commented, "After 3 years of collaborating with world-class Toronto-based researchers and clinicians including those at the University of Toronto and UHN, we are excited to offer the most consistent formulary of advanced medical cannabis products to prescribers and principal investigators, including Dr. Clarke, to further demonstrate the potential therapeutic efficacy of cannabinoids."

Avicanna's Rho Phyto products will be exclusively available to patients through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online portal in addition to UHN clinicians through the MC-RWE Study by the end of July 2020. Additionally, Avicanna and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers are co-hosting a medical symposium in line with the launch of the Rho Phyto product line entitled, "MEDICAL CANNABIS 2.0: Advancements in Cannabinoid Research, Product Offerings and Patient Access". The symposium will be held on a virtual platform on July 21, 2020 and will include Dr Clarke's presentation "Real World Evidence and The Future of Medical Cannabis / Cannabinoid medicine for Pain Management" that will provide further insights on the MC-RWE Study. For registration and more information please visit (https://www.avicanna.com/symposium/).

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an Ontario, Canada based corporation focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics, and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email [email protected].

