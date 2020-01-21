Avicanna Announces Appointment of Benjamin Leavenworth as Independent Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Leavenworth to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Leavenworth has more than 20 years' experience in international business, with a focus on Latin America. Mr. Leavenworth is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Afina International LLC ("Afina"), a specialist advisory and finance firm, and also serves as Honorary Consul of Chile for Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. Prior to co-founding Afina in 2011, Mr. Leavenworth founded and ran the Chispa Group, an international consultancy with a focus on mining, energy, agriculture, and government projects across Latin America. He also serves as president of the board of Pata Foods, a leading organic baby food producer, and as a director on the boards of the Chilean & American Chamber of Commerce, Global Independence Center, Pan America Associations, and the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia.

Mr. Leavenworth commented "I am delighted to be joining the Avicanna board. The business opportunities in the development of cannabinoid products are manifold and I believe the science centered discipline of the Avicanna team will ensure both commercial success and a positive impact on human health and wellbeing."

"We are very pleased to welcome Benjamin to the board. His extensive experience in international business, including Latin America, will undoubtedly add tremendous value to our company as we continue to execute on our international commercialization strategy," stated Setu Purohit, President of Avicanna.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to the expected benefits to be realized by the Company and the opportunities to be realized in the development of cannabinoid products. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long form final prospectus dated July 8, 2019. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

