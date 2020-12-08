Aviation Unions Call for Policy Change Over Border Measures

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - With no end in sight to the current COVID-19 border measures that mandate international travellers quarantine for a 14 day period, two unions representing approximately 1,500 airline workers are joining with the Conservative Party in calling for change. The demand for a change in border policy comes after the completion of the first month of the testing on arrival pilot project that is underway in Alberta and on the heels of a December 2nd announcement by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control that evidence shows the quarantine of air travellers should no longer be a recommended policy option.

"Ten months into the pandemic less than 100 of our 1,500 members are back at work. The same scenario is playing out across Canada's entire travel and tourism industry," said Barret Armann, president of Unifor Local 7378. "In those same ten months our understanding of the virus has evolved and the global community has learned how to implement safe alternatives to travel quarantines. Sadly the same can't be said for Canada. Thankfully a few premiers have taken the initiative to look for ways to modify border restrictions but the federal government has been stuck in neutral since March. It's time for them to finally shift gears."

Two major changes to the current border policies are being requested prior to the start of 2021. The first is for the federal government to restore the ability for airlines to operate international scheduled service from all Canadian airports with customs availability. Currently international arrivals are restricted to the country's four major international airports. The second requested change is for the federal government to reduce the 14 day quarantine policy for all travellers entering Canada by air and instead replace it with testing on arrival to ensure the earliest possible detection of travellers who may be positive for COVID-19.

"Canada is a nation built on immigration and global trade. It's well past time the federal government provides all regions of the country the ability to safely reconnect with the world without the need for connecting flights. Eliminating the 14 day quarantine in favour of testing on arrival acknowledges the latest science and is the safe and sustainable way to move forward with international travel, allow Canadians to work and our infrastructure to remain. We're happy to see that the Conservatives recognize that fact and we thank them for it. We hope the Trudeau government will also see the light soon. Canada's battle against the second wave will be won or lost due to the individual actions of Canadians, not at the borders " concluded Armann.

