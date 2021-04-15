Avesdo Announces Acquisition of Kinsman Partners, and New Funding to Expand Offering to Help Developers Sell Their Homes

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Avesdo, the specialized Transaction Management Software (TMS) for new home developers and their sales and marketing partners, announces the acquisition of Kinsman, a trusted advisor to top-tier developers of hundreds of new home projects and a leader in digital strategy for real estate sales and marketing. Avesdo made headway at the onset of the pandemic, facilitating the first fully digital new home transaction in Canada.

Ben Smith, President of Kinsman joins Avesdo in the role of President, overseeing company operations and expanding its real estate services offering. Smith's extensive industry knowledge and experience will allow Avesdo to continue to invest in features and services that help developers and their sales and marketing partners sell homes faster and better manage the complexities of the entire project lifecycle.

"Avesdo's success has been driven by its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of new home developers and project sales firms," said Tyler Proud, now Executive Chairman of Avesdo. "Acquiring Kinsman and having Ben as President will accelerate Avesdo's ability to more effectively serve the development community for years to come."

"Joining Avesdo was a natural next step for Kinsman. With more than ten thousand transactions through the platform annually, Avesdo holds the truest picture of the new home market." said Ben Smith, Founder of Kinsman and now President of Avesdo. "Blending Kinsman's strong industry knowledge with Avesdo's powerful software and information will create actionable intelligence that is extremely valuable to our customers."

This week, Avesdo relaunched its Avesdo TMS platform, an integrated platform that provides developers and their sales and marketing partners with a simple, secure and easy-to-use solution to manage their full project lifecycle. Further, Avesdo announced Avesdo Realtor Connect, a service offering designed to connect developers with the realtor community and their buyers, and support buyer agents with the same.

Avesdo recently completed a significant corporate funding round to accelerate the expansion of its platform, advisory and other service offerings.

About Avesdo:

Developed by real estate legal experts, Avesdo is a real estate services company powered by technology. Avesdo has worked with hundreds of developers across the country providing advisory services and its Avesdo TMS platform, the trusted platform for new home sales transactions. The company has enabled hundreds of developers to sell tens of thousands of homes, worth billions of dollars in transactions.

www.avesdo.com

SOURCE Avesdo

For further information: For press inquiries and interview requests please contact: Keegan Smart - [email protected]

Related Links

https://avesdo.com/About

