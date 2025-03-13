Averton Expands Purpose-Built Rental Offering with Two Exciting New Communities.

– Projects in St. Albert and SW Edmonton, Alberta to Offer Sustainable, Design-Forward Living Options for Discerning Renters –

EDMONTON, AB, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Averton, a leader in innovative residential development, has broken ground on its next two purpose-built rental communities, marking the company's long-term commitment to delivering quality rental housing in Alberta and Ontario.

Echo Rental Residences, located in the Midtown neighbourhood of St. Albert, AB, will introduce 50 contemporary, energy-efficient townhomes, designed for a high-quality living experience that balances modern aesthetics with sustainability. Leasing is set to begin in Summer 2025.

Rowan Rental Residences, located in the Creekwood Chappelle neighbourhood of SW Edmonton, AB, will offer 70 Scandinavian-inspired townhomes, offering modern, functional living spaces. Leasing will commence in Fall 2025.

"These projects demonstrate our commitment to address the growing demand for rental housing that fulfills the needs of so many individuals and families," said Paul Lanni, President and CEO of Averton. "We are bringing a fresh perspective to rental housing—prioritizing design, long-term sustainability, and forward-thinking urban planning."

As a company known for developing award-winning communities and building homes for over six decades, Averton's commitment to the purpose-built rental sector reflects its vision for evolving community needs. The company is advancing multiple rental housing projects across Canada, with five additional communities in Alberta and Ontario, representing nearly 1,000 rental townhome and apartment units set to break ground between 2025 and 2027.

Averton's rental communities stand apart by incorporating cutting-edge sustainability measures and superior construction quality. Townhomes in Midtown and Creekwood will exceed Building Code requirements for energy efficiency by more than 40%, with reduced carbon footprints and lower energy costs for residents. Looking ahead, Averton plans to integrate geo-thermal sourced heating and Rick Hansen Certification for enhanced accessibility into future developments.

"Our focus on purpose-built rentals aligns with our goal of delivering high-quality, sustainable housing solutions in key growth markets," said Thomas Burr, Senior Vice President, Rental at Averton. "We see this as an opportunity to provide resilient, future-proofed housing options for our residents while delivering long-term value for our investment partners."

Averton's continuing commitment to design, sustainability, and accessibility presents a unique opportunity for investors and industry partners interested in collaborating on innovative rental housing solutions.

For more information on creating communities with Averton and exploring diversified real estate asset opportunities, please contact Thomas Burr, Senior Vice President, Rental at [email protected].

For more information about Averton, visit averton.ca.

About Averton

Averton is a leading real estate development, building and rental asset management company committed to designing modern, sustainable, and thoughtfully crafted communities for sale and rent. With a legacy spanning three generations and over 60 years, Averton has developed hundreds of acres of land and over 10,000 homes, pushing boundaries of innovation to deliver high-quality housing solutions across Canada.

