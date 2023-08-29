-PPEC Releases 2022 Recycled Content Survey-

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The latest research results from the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Environmental Council (PPEC) show the success of the paper packaging circular economy and continue to confirm that the feedstock used for the production of boxboard and containerboard in Canada is made of primarily recycled content fibres.

The latest report represents the results of the 17th biennial Recycled Content survey, which is conducted to determine the average recycled content contained in the major paper packaging grades made by Canadian mills.

The 2022 results show that the average recycled content of domestic shipments for the top two major packaging grades was 80.2%. The average recycled content for domestic shipments of boxboard was 86.2%, while the average recycled content for domestic shipments of containerboard was 81%.

"These latest results continue to validate the success of our industry's circular economy in collecting and recycling paper-based packaging and ensuring they are remade into new products again and again," said Chris Bartlett, Chair, PPEC. "With a recycled content rate of over 80% and confirmation that our boxboard and containerboard made in Canada is primarily recycled content fibres, we are proud of the progress our industry has and continues to make."

In Canada, mills produce the raw material used to make paper-based packaging – and the majority use 100% recycled content – which is sent to a converter, where it is made into packaging products. Once used by the customer, it is recycled, making its way back to the mill to be remade into new paper packaging products.

"As an industry, we are committed to environmental sustainability and waste minimization. This survey reminds us of the importance of recycling and that every action taken can make a big impact," says Rachel Kagan, Executive Director, PPEC. "Together, industry and consumers alike are helping to make a positive environmental difference."

About PPEC

PPEC is the national association representing the environmental interests of the Canadian paper packaging industry. PPEC is the environmental voice of the industry, promoting its sustainability achievements through communications and advocacy activities on behalf of its members, which include mills and packaging converters operating across Canada who produce the three major packaging grades: containerboard (used to make corrugated cardboard boxes), boxboard (used to make boxboard cartons), and kraft paper (used to make paper bags and sacs).

To download a copy of the report, please visit www.ppec-paper.com/recycledcontent. This report is available in English, however a summary of the report is available in French.

SOURCE PPEC

For further information: To arrange an interview with Rachel Kagan, please contact Kristina Fixter, Marketing and Communications Specialist at [email protected].