Avenue Living Closes $138 Million in Multi-Family Real Estate Acquisitions, Significantly Growing its Calgary Presence

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Following another recent company announcement , Avenue Living Group ('Avenue Living') is pleased to announce the acquisition of three multi-family rental residential properties in Calgary, Alberta. The acquisition, which includes 764 doors worth $138 million, brings the owner-operator's share of Calgary's multi-family rental unit market to greater than 4.5 per cent.

The portfolio was a desirable purchase for Avenue Living due to its affordable rental rates and strategic locations in nodes around the city. The properties are positioned near green space, schools, and numerous amenities. These acquisitions present significant value-add opportunities for Avenue Living, as the organization intends to undertake strategic capital improvement projects to enhance the properties.

"We have always seen promise in the Prairies," says Anthony Giuffre, Founder and CEO of Avenue Living. "Over 40 per cent of our 750 employees are based in Calgary. This head office is also home to our vertically integrated platform, which supports our broader regions by drawing on efficiencies created by centralizing the disciplines of finance, legal, human resources, technology, marketing, and property management."

Avenue Living now represents over 14,300 multi-family doors under management in 22 markets, across the North American Heartland. This Heartland region has been an important area of focus for the company and spans across the Canadian Prairies into key regions of the central United States. This acquisition, supported by a recent influx of investment capital, builds on other notable transactions in 2021, with 482 units acquired in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and Edmonton, Alberta.

Since 2006, Avenue Living has kept its focus on assets the company is highly experienced in – low-to-medium density multi-family housing. The company actively manages its assets and consistently invests in capital improvements, sustainable practices, and technologies to create an exceptional experience for its customers, while continuing to deliver value to investors. Its flagship investment offering, the Avenue Living Real Estate Core Trust , is the first true North American workforce housing provider delivering institutional-level servicing to this demographic.

"Delivering a best-in-class customer experience is vital to our success," says Jason Jogia, Chief Investment Officer at Avenue Living. "With housing affordability being a dire need in today's economy, we endeavour to elevate that experience and the overall value to our customers in each market. The workforce housing demographic, made up of essential workers, has proven to be stable and resilient. As such we will continue to grow our footprint across the North American Heartland."

ABOUT AVENUE LIVING

Founded on the principle of investing in the everyday, Avenue Living focuses on opportunities that are often overlooked by others, having grown to over $3.5 billion in aggregate assets under management across four private real estate investment mandates. The Avenue Living team includes over 750 professionals with expertise in real estate operations and transactions, property management, research, investment origination, and capital markets, as well as a suite of subject matter experts to support Avenue Living's growing portfolio of multi-family residential, commercial, agricultural land, and self-storage assets. In addition to over 14,300 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 496,500 square feet of commercial space, 48,000 acres of productive farmland, and more than 2,700,000 square feet of self-storage space.

