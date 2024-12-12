Avature Scoops Two Golds at the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Avature, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, has picked up two golds at this year's prestigious Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards.

Building on its success in recent years, the software provider won the highest accolades in both the Best Advance in Recruiting Process Outsourcing (RPO) Technology and Best Advance in Onboarding Technology categories.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards continues to showcase the pinnacle of innovation in the HCM space," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group. "The global diversity of our applicants reflects how technology is breaking down barriers and reshaping the future of work."

This year's gold in Best Advance in Onboarding comes on top of recent wins in talent acquisition, candidate experience and internal mobility, further consolidating its place as a best-in-class provider of solutions at every stage of the talent lifecycle. Avature's onboarding technology has been instrumental in helping global players such as Siemens, Epic and Deloitte produce first-class experiences for their new hires, making sure they feel supported and prepared from the moment they sign a contract through to their first day and well into their personalized training programs.

For Best Advance in RPO Technology, Avature was recognized for the quantifiable achievements of some of the biggest outsourced recruiting organizations in the world, including Alexander Mann Solutions and Kelly Services.

"We've had the privilege of supporting the leading RPO providers for over a decade, and winning this award underscores the strength of those partnerships," commented Avature CEO Dimitri Boylan. "Recruitment Process Outsourcing providers are experts in talent acquisition that service a wide variety of customers and recruit a broad spectrum of talent. Their choice of Avature is a testament to the power and versatility of our platform," he continued.

The submissions were evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts and Brandon Hall senior analysts based on criteria including measurable benefits, design and creativity, and a technical overview of its capabilities.

"What sets our awards program apart is our unwavering commitment to a rigorous, multi-tiered evaluation process," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "This methodical approach, combined with our points-based scoring system, ensures that every award truly reflects excellence in innovation and measurable business impact."

This year's awards further highlight Avature's commitment to innovation, the exceptional quality and breadth of its talent solutions and the strength of its ever-evolving platform.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management and the leading provider of CRM and ATS technology for human resources globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments. Avature solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, career sites, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility and workforce optimization, employee case management, performance management and learning.

Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia and from the Public Cloud. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris, Shenzhen and Virginia. Learn more at https://www.avature.net/ .

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is a prestigious research organization in the performance improvement industry. Its Excellence Awards recognize the companies that have successfully deployed programs and strategies that have achieved measurable results ( www.brandonhall.com ).

SOURCE Avature

Clare Bourke, Senior Marketing Manager, [email protected]