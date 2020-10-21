Avantor® Discusses Supply Chain Readiness at 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe

Company serves critical role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine through its products and services

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, presented at the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe on the importance of managing risk and minimizing complexity in the global single-use supply chain as manufacturers scale operations to fight COVID-19.

Speaking to an audience of leading scientists, researchers, engineers, and other key members of the global vaccine industry, Timothy Korwan, Avantor's Director of New Product Introduction, highlighted the key challenges facing vaccine developers as they progressively turn to single-use technology to increase productivity. He underscored the importance of adopting a global single-use supply chain strategy early in the life cycle of product development to prevent potential disruptions and highlighted three critical components for the effective creation and management of single-use systems:

Quality : Ensuring stringent facility cleanliness and sterility, compliance with standards through regular testing, and comprehensive documentation produces trustworthy products of the highest caliber;

: Ensuring stringent facility cleanliness and sterility, compliance with standards through regular testing, and comprehensive documentation produces trustworthy products of the highest caliber; Design : Adhering to design standardization and engineering best practices, focusing on the importance of understanding how components will scale up in production, choosing suppliers with flexibility and open architecture design can drive efficiency and provide an easier pathway to commercialization; and

: Adhering to design standardization and engineering best practices, focusing on the importance of understanding how components will scale up in production, choosing suppliers with flexibility and open architecture design can drive efficiency and provide an easier pathway to commercialization; and Delivery: Communicating and coordinating customer requirements to operations and logistics teams, employing an Operational Excellence program that offers flexibility and simplicity and reduces risk, and establishing dedicated procurement and supply management plans support supply chain management and ensure on-time delivery.

"This is a pivotal moment in the history of vaccine development, and Avantor is proud to play a role in the development of nearly all COVID-19 vaccine candidates through our products and services," said Korwan. "As the industry works tirelessly to rapidly create an effective and scalable COVID-19 vaccine, single-use systems have become an essential part of the solution. With our global footprint, Avantor is positioned to support our customers in the vaccine development space from discovery to delivery – using Avantor single-use systems, production chemicals and other infrastructure."

A recording of Mr. Korwan's presentation is available at https://www2.avantorsciences.com/WVCEU20.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook.

