Avanti Software Hits Canada's 2021 Top 50 Great Places to Work® List

CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Software, a leader in Canadian People Management solutions has made it to the 2021 list of Top 50 Great Places to Work® in Canada

Since 2018, Avanti Software has been consistently designated Great Place to Work® Certified and has been listed as a top Alberta employer, as well as a Best Workplace for Millennials and Youth, and Technology. This is the organization's first time on Top 50 Great Places to Work® in Canada list.

Commenting on the announcement Angie Duong, Avanti Software's Director of People & Culture, said: "As a leader in the Canadian people management marketplace, we're proud to be designated a Great Place to Work®. To us, this isn't just another list or award, it's something we work hard to achieve every day with fantastic people programs, a dynamic, diverse culture, and a shared purpose of building better workplaces for Canadian employees. We're ecstatic to be recognized on this prestigious list."

Calgary's Avanti Software provides innovative workforce management products to Payroll and HR professionals across Canada. Lead by Co-CEOs David Owen Cord and Amin Lalani, Avanti prides itself on an inclusive, diverse culture with plenty of employee perks like:

Unlimited time off

Employee recognition programs

Distributed work model

Flexible health & wellness benefits

RRSP matching

Annual incentive bonus

Custom cookies sent to new employees on their first day

Speaking more on the perks, Duong commented, "It may seem counterintuitive to some, but we believe that putting the responsibility in the hands of our employees creates a powerful work environment. From wellness benefits to holidays, our employees are empowered to build a total compensation package that works for their life."

Avantians are often encouraged to use their flexible vacation time and the Co-CEOs post ways to de-stress and prioritize personal well-being on the company communication channel. To keep everyone in the loop, Avanti has weekly programs like "Coffee Buddies" where team members can get to know each other and "Thrive Thursdays" where teams share their work.

To celebrate making it to the Top 50 list and Employee Appreciation Day on March 5, Avanti is bringing in special guest speaker, Ryan Walter, a seasoned NHL hockey player, gold-medal winning coach, TV and radio hockey personality and co-founder and president of two start-ups.

About Avanti

We're employees who help make employee experiences better. We help people get recruited, hired, trained, promoted – and paid on time. Our all-in-one workforce management platform empowers and engages both employees and employers.

We've been processing payrolls and developing HR technology in Canada for over four decades – and we're just getting started. Avanti's cloud-based People Management solution helps mid-sized Canadian companies empower and engage their people to build better workplaces.

Driven by a passion for our clients and the work they do, we've set the bar high to find solutions and increase innovation in all areas of workforce management – from recruiting and seamlessly onboarding new hires, to increasing efficiencies in payroll, time and attendance, and talent management.

We're committed to our team's happiness and wellbeing and it's reflected in our people programs. We take pride in offering Avantians the programs they want, like flexible time off, a distributed work model, RRSP matching, flexible health and wellness benefits and an annual incentive bonus.

Avanti Software is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with satellite offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Eastern Canada.

