Avanti Helium Appoints Genga Nadaraju MSc. to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Genga Nadaraju, MSc., to the Company's board of directors to serve as a non-independent board member effective immediately.

Following her 25-year tenure at Encana Corporation (now Ovintiv Inc.), Ms. Nadaraju joined Avanti in 2021, as VP Subsurface. She also has served as a board member for the Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) from 2021-22. In addition to being a board member, Ms. Nadaraju will continue to lead the subsurface team at Avanti.

Ms. Nadaraju is a leader with 30 years of diverse professional experience in the oil and gas industry, including business development, asset exploitation/development, strategic planning, and investor relations. Her technical expertise spans both the conventional and unconventional oil and gas plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. As a development geologist, she worked on various plays, and drilled several hundreds of conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells in Alberta and British Columbia and was Instrumental in the identification and drilling of the first Montney horizontal well that led to the current Montney Cutbank Ridge development in NE British Columbia for Encana.

In 2004 she led a team of geologists, geophysicists, and engineers to fully exploit and develop the Montney asset for Encana that resulted in the production growth from ~15MMcf/d to over 1Bcf/d by 2015. As a technical team leader, she contributed to the presentation and marketing of Encana's oil, gas and midstream assets from 2011-2015 that resulted in the closing of several deals, value ranging from C$400MM to C$2.9B. In 2017 Ms. Nadaraju Founded an industry Best Practise Group (Montney Producers Group) that comprised of 16 energy companies, creating a venue to openly discuss and exchange technical knowledge.

Ms. Nadaraju brings strong project management and organizational skills to interact effectively with all stakeholders, both internally and externally. She holds a bachelor's degree in Geology from the College of Wooster, Ohio and an MSc. degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

"I am very pleased that Genga has accepted our offer to join the Avanti board," commented Chris Bakker, Avanti CEO. "We have worked together in various capacities for nearly two decades and I have the highest regard for her professionalism and integrity."

About Avanti Helium Corp

Avanti Helium is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

For further information: For corporate and shareholder inquiries, please contact: Avanti Helium Corp., Investor Relations, Phone: 403-394-0409, Email: [email protected], Website: www.avantihelium.com