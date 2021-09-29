Avanti Energy Confirms Initial 17 Drill Targets Over Montana Land Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has finished evaluation of recently acquired 3D seismic data (see press release dated September 23, 2021) which supports its helium exploration models, including Avanti's proprietary models, of the Greater Knappen area. The technical team has outlined 17 initial drill targets in this core area and is moving towards drill testing the potential as part of the Company's 2021 drilling program.

The drill targets all reside over closed structural highs that exhibit ~80m to >200m of relief and are highly prospective for helium. As part of the comprehensive geological evaluation of the area, core and log analysis indicate excellent reservoir quality rock over multiple horizons in the Upper Beaverhill Lake, Lower Beaverhill lake and Cambrian formations. The team is focused on spudding its initial wells in fall 2021 to target and test the potential of all three pay zones and is proceeding with surface surveys and evaluations in preparation for the upcoming drill program.

"The combination of our proprietary models and interpretation of the 3D data set has allowed the Company to select multiple attractive drilling targets and significantly de-risk our exploration program," commented Chris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Energy. "The team is focused and moving rapidly to complete preparations for spudding our first wells this year. We are excited about the discovery potential within our helium projects which we also believe will be one of the most significant milestones for Avanti."

Avanti continues to evaluate multiple opportunities across Western Canada and the United States to build an industry-leading helium company with a premier portfolio of prospective lands.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Crescendo Communications, LLC ("Crescendo") as its investor relations firm to help broaden awareness of Avanti within the North American financial markets, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated September 23, 2021.

Crescendo has been engaged by the Company starting October 1, 2021 and will be paid a monthly retainer fee of US$10,000, plus applicable taxes, and may be terminated by either party by giving 30 days written notice of such termination. Neither Crescendo nor its principals own any securities of Avanti. The investor relations agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

