AVANTI ENERGY CEO CHRIS BAKKER TO BE FEATURED TODAY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chris Bakker, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti, will be a guest today, April 18th, on Bloomberg Radio at approximately 11:45 a.m. EST with Paul T. Sweeney and Matt Miller. Mr. Bakker will be discussing Avanti's major helium discovery in Montana, which the Company believes has the potential to become one of, if not the largest new helium pools in North America, as well as helium's uses in industries of critical national importance such as semiconductor manufacturing, fiber optics, and rockets. Bloomberg Markets AM Radio is on weekdays from 10am-12pm.

Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.

To listen to the interview please go to: https://www.bloombergradio.com/shows/bloomberg-markets-am/

Avanti Energy is a helium exploration and development company pursuing new opportunities in extracting untapped helium deposits across western Canada and the United States to help fill the void in supply left from the depleted Federal National Helium Reserve in Amarillo, Texas, the world's single largest source of helium for the past 70 years. Furthermore, the way demand is going, the nature of helium as a finite resource, geopolitical risks of threats to supply and potential supply outages, helium is going to be highly sought after. It is more important than ever to secure North American supplies of helium for materials that are critical to everyday living as well as national defense.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantienergy.com.

