Avanti Energy Appoints Genga Nadaraju as Vice President Subsurface Geology

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Genga Nadaraju as Vice President, Subsurface Geology. Ms. Nadaraju will oversee the exploration and development operations on the Company's helium projects.

Ms. Nadaraju is a leader with 25 years of diverse professional experience in the oil and gas industry, including business development, asset exploitation/development, strategic planning, investor relations, and technical innovation. Her technical expertise spans both the conventional and unconventional oil and gas plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. During her tenure at Encana Corporation (now Ovintiv Inc.), she held senior management roles, including leading a team of geologists, geophysicists, and engineers to exploit and fully develop the Montney Resource Play.

Ms. Nadaraju brings strong project management and organizational skills to interact effectively with all stakeholders, both internally and externally. She currently serves as a Membership director of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG). She holds a bachelor's degree in Geology from the College of Wooster, Ohio and an MSc. degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

"I am excited to be on board with Avanti and engage key technical expertise to build a successful technical team, commented Ms. Nadaraju. "As a highly motivated individual, I offer Avanti decisive leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Exploring for helium is an exciting project, and with focus, drive, and determination, I am confident with the team's ability to make a positive contribution to the success of the Company."

Rob Gamley, President & CEO of Avanti, commented, "On behalf of Avanti, I am delighted to welcome Ms. Nadaraju to our management team. Notably, her extensive experience, strong track record and hands-on approach will be exceedingly valuable in further aiding our work to advance our helium assets. Ms. Nadaraju's deep technical expertise in understanding and developing the Montney formation added significant value to Encana. We look forward to the impactful contributions to be made by Ms. Nadaraju."

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, development and production of helium across Western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantienergy.com.

