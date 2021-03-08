Avanti Energy Announces Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $1.00 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. The Company may pay finders a fee in cash and/or warrants under the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and project review and acquisition.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy aims to unlock the helium reserves across western Canada and the United States to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology and the medical industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Energy Inc.

For further information: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, Phone: 604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Avanti Energy Inc.