AVANTE LOGIXX INC. SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - George Christopoulos today announced that he beneficially owns, or exercises control and direction over, 2,658,900 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante"), representing approximately 10.038% of Avante's Common Shares.

Mr. Christopoulos acquired beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 2,658,900 Common Shares on or prior to December 21, 2022, and 10,000 of these Common Shares were acquired on December 21, 2022 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $0.70 per Common Share.

The Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control and direction is exercised, by Mr. Christopoulos were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Christopoulos may, from time to time, increase or decrease his ownership, control and direction over Common Shares of Avante.

Mr. Christopoulos has views concerning Avante's management, governance, as well as the multiple changes to its business strategy since its listing as a public company. Mr. Christopoulos intends to further communicate these and other matters to Avante, and plans to encourage Avante to consider strategic alternatives.

Avante's head office is located at 1959 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario. For a copy of the report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact: George Christopoulos, 1075 Bay Street, Suite 505, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2B1, Telephone: 647 291 0354.

For further information: George Christopoulos, 1075 Bay Street, Suite 505, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2B1, Telephone: 647 291 0354