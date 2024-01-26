AVANTE CORP.'S SECOND LARGEST SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - George Christopoulos today announced the acquisition of beneficial ownership of 1,500 Avante Corp. ("Avante") (TSXV: XX) Common Shares ("shares") on January 25, 2024 at $0.80 per share, and now beneficially owns 4,354,000 shares or 16.3416%.

Mr. Christopoulos acquired beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 3,795,957 shares or approximately 14.3376% on or prior to October 10, 2023, and from October 13, 2023 to December 21, 2023 acquired through the TSX Venture Exchange net 554,543 shares or approximately 1.9983%.

The Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control and direction is exercised, by Mr. Christopoulos were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market and other considerations, Mr. Christopoulos may increase or decrease his ownership, control, and direction over Common Shares of Avante.

Mr. Christopoulos intends to attempt to obtain, on an amicable basis:

the minutes of Avante's October 24, 2023 shareholders' meeting, along with the scrutineer's report that was to be appended to those minutes. some representation on Avante's board of directors

Important background information and opinions are included in Mr. Christopoulos' press releases dated December 21, 2022, March 29, 2023, April 25, 2023 and October 11, 2023. This press release and these previous press releases include the personal views and opinions of George Christopoulos, and this press release and the previous press releases do not, and are not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws.

Avante's head office address is 1959 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario, M3B 2M3. A copy of this press release may be obtained on Avante's profile at sedarplus.ca.

For a copy of the report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact: George Christopoulos, 647 291 0354

