Avant Technologies Partner, Ainnova, to Sponsor and Present at 2025 Healthcare Innovation Summit in Mexico City

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Ainnova will be a sponsor and its CEO, Vinicio Vargas, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Healthcare Innovation Summit in Mexico City, Mexico.

Vargas, who will be presenting today, will discuss, "Preventative Healthcare with Artificial Intelligence: Breaking the Status Quo."

Avant has partnered with Ainnova to form Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) so the two companies can advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio. AAC has the global licensing rights for the portfolio, including its Vision AI platform and its versatile retinal cameras, and Ainnova's CEO continues to advance awareness of the technology portfolio and its robust uses in healthcare as a featured speaker at healthcare conferences globally.

The Healthcare Innovation Summit Series is a worldwide event taking place in numerous countries simultaneously, and it unites key regional stakeholders, including government officials, regulators, hospital administrators, payers, investors, innovators, and clinical experts, to foster discussions that lead to real-world healthcare transformation. At the 2025 Mexico Healthcare Innovation Summit, attendees will address critical conversations about healthcare systems optimization, digital transformation, diagnostic and therapeutic technology, and healthcare infrastructure.

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI – our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

