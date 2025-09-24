Avant Technologies, Inc. Issues Retraction of September 24, 2025 Press Release

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ('Avant' or the 'Company') today announced the retraction of its press release issued on September 24, 2025, regarding a purported Joint Venture and License Agreement with Art-Islets Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.).

The September 24 release contained statements that were issued in error. No binding Joint Venture or License Agreement among Avant Technologies, Art-Islets, and Austrianova has been executed at this time. Accordingly, any descriptions of collaborative activities, technology contributions, or anticipated clinical development milestones contained in that release should not be relied upon.

Avant Technologies regrets the confusion caused by the earlier announcement and is committed to providing only accurate and verified information to its shareholders, partners, and the public.

For future updates and accurate Company information, please visit: https://avanttechnologies.com

