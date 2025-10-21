Avant Technologies and Austrianova Launch Klothonova, Begin Developing Age Related Cellular Therapies Using 'Longevity Protein' Klotho

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company") and global biotechnology firm, Austrianova, today announced the official launch of their joint venture, Klothonova LLC, and its groundbreaking Klotho development program. This initiative aims to engineer a genetically modified cell line that overexpresses the Klotho protein, paving the way for innovative cell-based therapies to combat age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer, while also advancing anti-aging and longevity treatments. By harnessing Austrianova's proprietary cell-encapsulation technology, Klothonova is positioning itself at the forefront of anti-aging biotechnology.

The program's initial phase has focused on R&D based proof of concept studies. A population of genetically modified human cells has been generated by Austrianova and shown to over-produce the Klotho protein. These cells were then successfully encapsulated in Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-Box technology and shown to produce similar amounts of the Klotho protein to that produced by non-encapsulated cells. Although non-optimized, the encapsulated cells used in the study demonstrate quite clearly the feasibility of using encapsulated cells to continuously produce the Klotho protein.

The next stage for the program is to move forward with a proprietary GMP grade human cell clone that will be used in preclinical and eventually clinical studies. In preparation for this next stage, Austrianova is conducting routine servicing and requalification on its already ISO9001:2015 compliant, state of the art GMP isolator and facility, and preparing the necessary documentation needed for the next steps of the program. These essential steps will ensure the reproducibility and safety of the Klotho protein-producing cell lines, laying a strong foundation for producing high-quality clinical-grade therapeutics.

"The R&D level proof of concept study provides a clear rationale for the program, giving a green light to move to GMP studies. In addition, the meticulous preparations of the GMP facility at Austrianova represent a foundational milestone in bringing Klotho-based therapies to patients who need them most," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avant Technologies. "By prioritizing GMP compliance from the outset, Klothonova is committed to delivering safe, effective treatments that could transform the landscape of age-related disease management."

Dr. Brian Salmons, CEO of Austrianova, added, "Once again our encapsulation technology has proven it is ideal for long term continuous production of yet another protein, in this case, Klotho. Our expertise in cell encapsulation combined with Avant's innovative vision makes this joint venture uniquely positioned for success. The preparations we are undertaking today ensure that every cell we produce meets the highest standards of quality and safety, accelerating our path toward clinical trials."

This development program builds on the joint venture agreement signed in September 2025, which established Klothonova as a Nevada-based entity equally owned by Avant and Austrianova's affiliate, SGAustria Pte. Ltd. The JV's focus on Klotho - a protein renowned for its anti-aging and protective effects on organs - aligns with growing market demand for cellbased therapies, projected to reach $44 billion globally1.

About Avant Technologies Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is dedicated to advancing health through strategic biotech partnerships, focusing on innovative cell-based therapies to combat chronic and age-related diseases and promote longevity.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

