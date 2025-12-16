Avant Technologies Highlights the Critical Role of Cell Encapsulation Technology in Revolutionizing Diabetes Treatment

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for diabetes and age-related disorders, today highlights the essential importance of cell encapsulation technology in enabling effective, long-term treatments for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. By protecting genetically modified cells that produce and secrete insulin, this innovative approach addresses key barriers to cell-based therapies, offering hope for millions of patients worldwide who rely on daily insulin injections.

Last month Avant and SGAustria Pte. Ltd. (SGAustria), a leading biotechnology company specializing in clinically proven cell encapsulation, formed a groundbreaking joint venture and license agreement aimed at revolutionizing a diabetes treatment through innovative stem cells and/or other cells combined with encapsulation technologies. The partnership will lead to the creation of Insulinova, Inc., a U.S. company, to facilitate and conduct clinical trials.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 1 in 9 adults (20-79 years) is living with diabetes, while another 4 in 10 are unaware that they have the condition. The IDF estimates that 589 million people globally live with both type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 requiring constant management to prevent life-threatening complications. And the IDF is projecting that by 2050, approximately 853 million people will be living with diabetes--a 46% increase.

Traditional treatments, such as insulin pumps or injections, provide symptom relief but do not cure the underlying issue: the body's inability to produce sufficient insulin. Avant and SGAustria's diabetes development program focuses on genetically modified cells engineered to produce, store, and secrete insulin in response to blood glucose levels, mimicking the function of healthy pancreatic beta cells.

However, historically, a major challenge in deploying these cells has been the immune system's rejection of implanted foreign material, often necessitating lifelong immunosuppressive drugs that carry significant risks. Cell encapsulation technology--like SGAustria's Cell-in-a-Box®--overcomes this challenge by creating a protective barrier around the cells, shielding them from immune attacks while allowing nutrients, oxygen, and insulin to pass through freely. This encapsulation enables the safe, sustained delivery of insulin without the need for immunosuppression, potentially providing a functional cure for type 1 diabetes and reducing dependency on external insulin for affected type 2 patients.

Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at SGAustria, said, "Our Cell-in-a-Box® technology is a pivotal advancement for a diabetes treatment, and through our joint venture with Avant, we are poised to deliver a transformative therapy. By safeguarding insulin-producing cells from immune rejection while ensuring long-term functionality, we're paving the way for a future where patients can manage diabetes without the burden of daily interventions."

Recent advancements in encapsulation devices, including Cell-in-a-Box® have demonstrated promising results in preclinical and clinical studies. For instance, encapsulated stem cell-derived beta cells have been shown to exert glucose control in patients, resolving hypoglycemic events and enhancing overall well-being. Avant and SGAustria's ongoing research builds on these breakthroughs, with secured joint venture and licensing agreements to integrate state-of-the-art encapsulation with its planned cell-based diabetes treatment. This positions the company at the forefront of developing therapies that could eliminate the burden of daily insulin management.

"Cell encapsulation is a game-changer in the field of regenerative medicine," added Chris Winter, CEO at Avant. "By partnering with SGAustria, we're ensuring that any genetically modified insulin-producing cells that we develop together can thrive in the body long-term and offer the potential of restoring natural glucose control and dramatically improving patients' quality of life. This technology not only minimizes risks like immune rejection but also prevents potential complications such as cell escape or tumor formation, making it a cornerstone for safe and scalable diabetes therapies."

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cells lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About SGAustria Pte. Ltd.

SGAustria, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in clinically proven cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global biotech companies.

