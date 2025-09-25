Avant Technologies, Inc. Bolsters Strategic Vision with Targeted Biotech Partnerships for Innovative Cell-Based Therapies

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), today announced a pivotal evolution in its business direction, emphasizing strategic partnerships through joint ventures and licensing agreements to advance treatments for a range of chronic and age-related conditions. In alignment with this refined mission, the company has applied for a corporate name change to better reflect its focus on pioneering biotechnology collaborations aimed at enhancing better health and longevity.

This new model positions Avant at the forefront of collaborative biotech innovation, identifying promising cell lines from around the globe and forging alliances with leading biotech companies, scientists, and clinicians. By partnering rather than bearing the full burden of development costs and risks, Avant and its partners leverage complementary expertise and resources to accelerate the creation of groundbreaking therapies. Key areas of focus include diabetes, anti-aging, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, other age-related conditions, and the promotion of longevity.

Central to Avant's approach are partnerships with biotech companies specializing in genetically modified cell lines designed to perform essential functions within the body that may be deficient in patients. Additionally, the company is collaborating with a leading global cell-encapsulation technology firm to safeguard these cells during therapeutic applications, ensuring their efficacy and safety in development programs.

"Our transition to a partnership-driven model represents a transformative step for Avant, enabling us to harness global innovations in cell therapy while mitigating traditional development challenges," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avant. "By combining forces with top-tier experts, we're not just identifying diseases - we're actively developing solutions that could change lives."

Highlighting this strategy, Avant's first joint venture with Ainnova Tech, Inc. integrates its advanced Vision AI platform to detect a spectrum of diseases, including diabetes-related complications, through non-invasive diagnostics. Building on this, the company's latest joint venture focuses on developing a cell line therapy that produces the Klotho protein, a key regulator in aging and disease processes. Future collaborations will expand these efforts, creating a robust pipeline to both identify and treat serious illnesses.

This unique ecosystem of joint ventures empowers Avant to bridge the gap between disease detection and targeted treatment, fostering rapid advancements in personalized medicine.

