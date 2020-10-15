Avana Ranks No. 10 on the 2020 Growth List

Female-led real estate company drives growth and social impact as Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

REGINA, SK, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked Avana No. 10 on their annual 2020 Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies.

Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

Jennifer Denouden, President and CEO of Avana “We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies and are proud to represent the top ten as a female-led company,” says Jennifer Denouden, President and CEO of Avana. (CNW Group/Avana)

Avana made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 9888% and is the top-ranking Saskatchewan-based company on the list of 500.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and are proud to represent the top ten as a female-led company," says Jennifer Denouden, President and CEO of Avana. "We are dedicated to continuing to break down barriers in the Canadian real estate industry and I could not be more excited for our next five years of growth and social impact."

Avana develops and operates premium commercial, residential, and multi-unit builds in Regina and Edmonton with $192 million in assets under management. In 2018, the company invested in a social responsibility mandate to create and provide affordable housing units in Regina that support women and children displaced by domestic abuse.

"What we've realized now with COVID-19 is that your home situation can be a defining factor in contraction and recovery," says Denouden. "We believe that having access to safe, clean, and affordable housing shouldn't be out of reach. We design all our spaces to feel warm and welcoming so our tenants can truly build a home of their own."

ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

ABOUT CANADIAN BUSINESS

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com .

ABOUT AVANA

Founded in 2014, Avana is a leading developer and asset management company of premium commercial, residential, and multi-unit builds in Western Canada with headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan. With $192 million in assets under management, the female-led company was named Canada's tenth fastest-growing company by Canadian Business and Maclean's in 2020. For more about the company and their affordable housing pledge, please visit AvanaRentals.com .

SOURCE Avana

For further information: Media Contact: Maya Chendke, Cult Ideas for Avana, e: [email protected], t: 647-883-6262