Avail Cannabis Clinics launching Third, Fourth and Fifth recruitment centres for Military Veteran Cannabis study in Angus, Wasaga Beach and Meaford Ontario on Friday December 4th, 2020

ONTARIO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Avail Cannabis has applied for ethics approval on an Observational study which will seek to identify a cannabinoid profile and optimal therapeutic dose of medical cannabis oil for military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and further similar Veteran focused study's will be conducted throughout 2021. All studies have been developed keeping patient safety as the number one priority. In light of the second wave of COVID-19 and following strick public health guidelines regarding social distancing , all patients will participate in the study's remotely via telephone or video.

Justin Whitehall , Clinic Director of Avail Medical Corp says " we are opening our Third , fourth and fifth recruitment center's for the study which are all situated in close proximity to Canadian Forces Bases (CFBs) throughout Ontario. Avail Clinic Director will be onsite along with Military Veterans Jamie Chaplin and Jonathan Raiche to answer any questions that Veterans or family members may have. The centres will be situated inside The Rainbow Pharmacy in Angus located at 1 Massey St , The IDA located at 334 Sykes St #3 in Meaford and the Pharmasave located at 1256 Mosley St in Wasaga Beach.

The official launch times will be the following on Friday December 4th

Angus 11:00AM, Wasaga Beach 1:30PM and Meaford at 3:30PM

Further pinpointing a timeline for this initiative , Whitehall adds "The remaining 2 recruitment centres will launch within the next 2 weeks at which point we anticipate to have received our ethics approval and then we can start the official recruitment phase"

As a medical team with over 25 years of both traditional and medical cannabis based prescription experience , Avail Cannabis opened its first Medical Cannabis Clinic in Orillia,ON in 2018. The company also operates an online family walk in clinic platform offering a range of conventional health services saving Ontario residents from having to wait in traditional doctors offices.

For for information , please call Avail Cannabis toll-free at 1-888-492-8245 or visit www.availcannabis.com

SOURCE Avail Cannabis

For further information: Media contact-Justin Whitehall, Telephone-306-716-8511, [email protected]

Related Links

http://availcannabis.com/

