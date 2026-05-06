Ava Industries Launches MVP for Interoperable eOrdering Initiative in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Ava Industries Ltd. (Ava), a Canadian health technology company founded and built by physicians, announced the launch of its electronic lab ordering ( eOrdering) minimum viable product (MVP) in Alberta, with the solution live at its first beta site. This project is as a result of many organizations and system partners working together - PPHS, APL, Health Shared Services, Ava and Orion Health throughout the last 12 months with input from clinicians, Non-AHS Community Physician Advisory Group (NACPAG), and Albertans. Ava, as an early adopter and delivery partner, developed and implemented the lab eOrdering MVP enabling electronic lab orders to be transmitted between community EMRs and the provincial lab info system.

The initiative is designed to improve how lab orders are created, transmitted, received, and reconciled across the province. By standardizing required data fields and enabling electronic transmission, the project aims to reduce orders getting lost between clinics and labs, and support a smoother experience for Albertans.

"At Ava, our vision is to create joy and connection in the practice of medicine," said Sandra Petriw, Product Manager at Ava. "By integrating a simple and reliable eOrdering process, we're reducing friction in everyday workflows so clinicians can spend more time focusing on patient care."

A Provincial Project That Connects Systems

In this project, eOrders initiated in the clinic move through established provincial pathways and integrate with lab and provincial infrastructure, including Connect Care and APL. Results then return to the EMR through e-delivery, with select information also available through provincial channels such as Netcare to support continuity across care settings.

Ava's work in the MVP is focused on making that connectivity usable in day-to-day clinic practice. The workflow is designed around three core actions:

Create : generate and transmit an eOrder within Ava

: generate and transmit an eOrder within Ava Track : monitor the order through key workflow statuses

: monitor the order through key workflow statuses Reconcile: match results back to eOrders sent to support accurate follow-up and cleaner charts

Through a collaborative process a rural community clinic was identified to evaluate the MVP as the first beta site. Conducting the beta in a rural setting provides a focused environment to assess real-world performance, while highlighting the importance of interoperability in regions where patients may face added barriers to accessing care. In these communities, seamless connectivity between clinics, labs, and healthcare services is not simply a convenience, it is essential to continuity of care.

What Clinics Can Expect and What's Next

This MVP is an early step toward a more connected health system where lab eOrdering works reliably across clinics, APL, and across the province. The aim is to reduce the gaps that create delays, extra admin, and uncertainty, while laying groundwork for broader healthcare connectivity across Alberta.

For patients, the goal is simple: smoother lab visits and fewer delays by ensuring orders are complete and accurate from the start.

As PPHS advances this provincial initiative, this MVP will generate practical learnings to refine workflows, improve reliability, and support expansion. Ava's focus is to help ensure eOrdering is dependable and ready for day-to-day clinic use across the province.

About Ava Industries

Ava Industries is a Canadian healthcare technology company and leading electronic medical record provider, founded, built, and programmed by physicians who continue to practice medicine. Created in response to the administrative burden and fragmented systems that pull clinicians away from care, Ava delivers a cloud based EMR designed to support real world clinical workflows across community and group practices.

Trusted by thousands of healthcare professionals across hundreds of clinics, Ava supports the care of millions of Canadians each year. Ava is a leading EMR in Alberta (AB) and has faced rapid adoption across British Columbia (BC). With Ontario (ON) coming later this year, Ava is bringing its cloud-based EMR to more clinics across Canada. Its intelligent, intuitive tools simplify clinical work, strengthen communication between providers and patients, and advance interoperability and AI across the healthcare system. Recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list as a Company to Watch and certified as a B Corp, Ava continues to grow while remaining grounded in the realities of care delivery and committed to high standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Learn more at www.avaindustries.ca.

SOURCE Ava Industries Ltd

Darren James Ilao, Marketing and Communications, Ava Industries, Phone: 587-606-0063, Email: [email protected]