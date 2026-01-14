Ava Becomes a Certified B Corp, Joining a Global Community Leading Accountability in Healthcare Technology

CALGARY, AB , Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Ava Industries (Ava), a Canadian electronic medical record (EMR) provider, has achieved B Corp Certification, placing it among a global community committed to accountability, transparency, and long-term responsibility. Within Canada's EMR landscape, the certification reflects Ava's role in helping lead a shift toward more responsible practices in healthcare technology as the company continues to grow.

Ava Industries becomes a Certified B Corp, leading standards for accountability in Canada’s EMR healthcare landscape. (CNW Group/Ava Industries Ltd)

B Corp Certification, administered by the nonprofit B Lab, recognizes companies that meet verified standards for accountability, transparency, and long-term responsibility. The certification exists to support businesses working collectively to raise expectations for how the economy operates. Within Canada's EMR landscape, B Corp Certification reflects a growing commitment to third-party accountability in healthcare technology and an expectation of continued improvement over time through recertification.

For Ava, this certification reflects the values and standards Ava has embraced from the beginning. Built by practicing physicians, Ava was made in response to the real pressures of clinical work, including administrative burden, fragmented tools, and rising burnout, with a focus on designing technology alongside care teams and considering the impact of decisions on clinicians, patients, and communities.

"From the beginning, Ava was built with a people-first mindset," said Sukhman Babra, Operations Manager at Ava Industries. "Many of the values B Corp measures were already part of how we operated. The certification process helps us commit to holding ourselves accountable as we grow." That mindset continues to shape how Ava operates today, including expanding access to its EMR for organizations delivering care in high-need settings through partnerships with non-profit organizations such as The Mustard Seed.

Ava's long-term approach has been shaped not only by its founders, but also by early partners who shared a commitment to building responsibly. Evan Hu and AltoSante Ltd. backed Ava early, aligned with a triple bottom line mindset and the belief that building a strong company includes care for stakeholders and communities, not only financial outcomes. That perspective helped preserve Ava's people-first culture as the company grew and informed how its values were translated into formal structures through B Corp Certification.

As part of the certification, Ava's shareholders approved changes to embed stakeholder consideration directly into the company's governance, requiring leadership to consider the impact of decisions beyond financial outcomes. Leadership is now required to weigh the impact of decisions on employees, customers, and partners alongside financial outcomes, reinforcing Ava's intention to remain a stable, long-term presence in Canadian healthcare.

"Healthcare technology has real consequences for people's lives," said Sukhman Babra. "B Corp Certification pushed us to take a hard look at how we operate today and to be more deliberate about building responsible growth into how we scale."

In an industry often shaped by short cycles, Ava's decision reflects a longer-term view of responsibility. "We're proud to be a healthcare company that prioritizes people, transparency, and long-term impact as we grow," Babra added.

About Ava Industries

Ava is a Canadian healthcare technology company founded by physicians who experienced firsthand how administrative overload and fragmented systems pull clinicians away from patient care. Ava delivers a cloud based electronic medical record that supports day-to-day clinical workflows across community and group practices.

Today, Ava EMR is used by thousands of healthcare professionals across hundreds of clinics and supports the care of millions of Canadians. Recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list as a Company to Watch, Ava continues to grow while remaining closely connected to the realities of care delivery.

Learn more at www.avaindustries.ca.

SOURCE Ava Industries Ltd

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Darren James Ilao, Marketing and Communications, Ava Industries, Phone: 587-606-0063, Email: [email protected]