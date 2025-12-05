Ava Industries Advances Healthcare Technology Beyond AI Scribes, Strengthening Connected Care in Canada

CALGARY, AB , Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ava Industries (Ava), a Canadian health-technology company founded and built by physicians, announced the regional rollout of a new set of tools within Ava, its electronic medical record (EMR).

A look at how Ava EMR supports providers and patients through thoughtful innovation.

These new tools strengthen how care is delivered for millions of Canadians. AutoChart, enhancements to Ava's AI scribe technology (Ava Scribe), and the new Patient Summary help thousands of providers work with greater ease, directly shaping what patients experience in the room. Clinics using Ava manage more than six million patient charts, and these updates make it simpler to keep those records clear and current, supporting better continuity, sharper decisions, and a more responsive system for everyone.

"These tools take Ava beyond an EMR with an AI scribe," said Dr. Mike Forseth, CEO and Co-Founder of Ava Industries. "We are building intelligence that organizes information, not just captures it. Combined with Ava's unique cross-clinic multi-tenancy database structure, this is another step toward ensuring every provider has the right data, at the right time and place in a care cycle."

Building Smarter Workflows for Modern Medicine

AutoChart

Ava's AutoChart tool represents the next step in AI-driven clinical documentation. It reads clinical notes, lab results, and investigations in real time and organizes key details into the correct sections of the chart, including medical history, social history, investigations, and diagnoses. It eliminates repetitive data entry and manual sorting while maintaining data integrity, ensuring every record is accurate, consistent, and complete. This allows clinicians to work faster and focus more on patient care.

AutoChart is also evolving through a set of beta features designed to support even more of the clinical workflow. AutoChart can draft referral letters directly from a provider's SOAP note, giving teams a ready foundation for consults without starting from scratch. It can also surface medication suggestions that align with what the provider has documented in their assessment, offering a helpful starting point when planning treatment.

Ava Scribe

Built in directly to the EMR, Ava Scribe converts real-time conversations into accurate visit documentation. Upcoming releases introduce live transcription and a redesigned interface that enhances usability, speed, and readability. The improvements were shaped through feedback from practicing physicians to ensure smoother workflows.

Patient Summary

Developed through the Canada Health Infoway Vendor Innovation Program (VIP), Ava's Patient Summary compiles key health information into a single, clear document that gives providers and patients a complete view of patients' core health data. It uses a Canada-wide standard to organize key health details; including medical history, allergies, medications, immunizations, risk factors, family history, and vital signs.

The summary is available as a PDF through Ava Connect, Ava's secure patient portal, where patients can view and download their health records. Combined with AI-generated Patient Care Plans, introduced earlier this year through the same Infoway program, Ava is helping patients take a more active role in their care. Together, these tools give patients clear guidance between visits and strengthen the connection between providers and the people they care for.

In future releases, Ava plans to enable FHIR-standard data export, allowing patients to securely share their health information with other providers and improving continuity of care across systems.

"This milestone reflects what is possible when innovation aligns with national priorities," said Dr. Matt Henschke, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at Ava Industries. "Our collaboration with Infoway through the Vendor Innovation Program reinforces our commitment to interoperability and patient-centered care."

About Ava Industries

Ava was created by two physicians who saw firsthand how disconnected systems, administrative overload, and fragmented tools were pulling clinicians away from their patients. What began as a small effort to solve their own challenges in practice grew into a larger mission: to build technology that restores presence, strengthens connection, and removes the quiet burdens that shape every clinical day.

From those early evenings of sketching workflows between clinic shifts, Ava has grown into one of Canada's leading EMR providers, trusted by thousands of healthcare professionals across hundreds of clinics. Today, Ava supports the care of millions of Canadians and has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list as a Company to Watch, a reflection of how far that original vision has carried.

At its core, Ava continues to honour the problems that inspired its creation. The team builds tools that reduce administrative strain, support meaningful patient interactions, and bridge the gaps between providers, systems, and care settings. Ava continues to lead national innovation in interoperability and AI, driving forward a vision of healthcare where technology enhances compassion, connection, and care.

Learn more at www.avaindustries.ca.

SOURCE Ava Industries Ltd

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Darren James Ilao, Marketing & Communications, Ava Industries, Phone: 587-606-0063, Email: [email protected]