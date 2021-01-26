AV-Comparatives releases Summary Report of 2020 Consumer Main-Test Series
17 consumer security programs tested for protection and speed impact in the long term
https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/avc_sum_202012_en.pdf
INNSBRUCK, Austria, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Austrian antivirus testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its annual Summary Report for consumer security products. This includes results of all the individual tests carried out during 2020, a user-interface review for all 17 tested products, and awards given to individual programs in various categories.
All tested products received the test lab's Approved Security Product Award. This is given to all products that demonstrated they can provide competent protection against a wide variety of threats, without unduly affecting the computer's performance. The award is a certification of an effective and reliable product.
Tested products were: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, F-Secure, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton LifeLock, Panda, Total AV, Total Defense, Trend Micro, and Vipre.
Product of the Year
AV-Comparatives' prestigious award goes to the program with the highest scores across all the test types. It is a demonstration of top quality in all categories.
The 2020 Product of the Year Award goes to
- Kaspersky
Outstanding Security Product
The Outstanding Product Award goes to two vendors whose products also reached the highest award level (Advanced+) in every single test in the Main Test Series. This is proof of excellence across the board.
- Bitdefender
- ESET
Top-Rated Product
Products that achieve high scores across all the test types are rewarded with Top-Rated Product Awards. These demonstrate that a program has achieved a high standard across all the test types.
- Avast
- AVG
Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for Categories
For each individual test type, Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards go to the products that achieved the highest scores. The test types are:
- Real-World Protection Test – this checks protection against Internet-borne threats
- Gold: Kaspersky
- Silver: Avast and AVG
- Bronze: Microsoft
- Malware Protection Test – this verifies a program's ability to detect malicious files
- Gold: G Data
- Silver: Bitdefender, ESET
- Bronze: Kaspersky
- False-Positives Test – this assesses whether each program is prone to false alarms
- Gold: ESET
- Silver: Kaspersky
- Bronze: Bitdefender
- Performance Test – a check on how much a security product slows down the PC
- Gold: K7
- Silver: McAfee
- Bronze: Kaspersky
- Advanced Threat Protection Test – this optional test looks at protection against targeted attacks
- Gold: Kaspersky
- Silver: Bitdefender, ESET
- Bronze: Avast, AVG
As usual, the Summary Report includes a user-interface review of all the tested products. This provides a description of what each program is like to use in everyday scenarios. Topics covered include installation, security alerts, scan options, quarantine, logs, access control, and (where applicable) firewall.
"We congratulate all participants, who have consistently shown very good results throughout the year!", says Andreas Clementi, co-founder of AV-Comparatives. "Each test shows the strength of the various products in that category. To be at the top overall, a product must be top-ranked in most categories. We are happy that all participants protected and performed very well."
Peter Stelzhammer, also a co-founder of AV-Comparatives, added: "IT security is not only important for enterprises. Consumers also need to be protected against cybercrime. Wedding photos are as important to them as budget numbers are to businesses. Our report gives an overview of the 'crème de la crème' of anti-virus software."
AV-Comparatives is based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been performing rigorous independent tests of security software since 2004. These systematic tests help antivirus vendors to find any weaknesses in their programs, and so improve their protection and performance.
