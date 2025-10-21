AV-Comparatives Releases Latest Security Test Results for Enterprise and Consumer Markets

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Independent evaluations highlight trusted cybersecurity solutions, with registration now open for the CARO Workshop 2026

AV-Comparatives, the internationally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing, has released its most recent evaluations of leading security products in both the enterprise and consumer sectors. These results help businesses, users, and the industry at large make informed decisions based on scientific, real-world testing.

Business Security Test (August–September 2025)

The Business Main-Test Series assessed enterprise-grade endpoint protection platforms under real-world attack conditions. It included both a Real-World Protection Test and a Malware Protection Test, carried out under Windows 11 Pro.

Vendors participating in the enterprise test series:

Avast (Ultimate Business Security)

Bitdefender (GravityZone Business Security Premium)

Cisco (Secure Endpoint Essentials)

CrowdStrike (Falcon Pro)

Elastic (Elastic Security)

ESET (PROTECT Entry + PROTECT Cloud)

G Data (Endpoint Protection Business)

K7 (On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced)

Kaspersky (Endpoint Security for Business)

ManageEngine (Endpoint Central with Malware Protection)

Microsoft (Defender Antivirus via Endpoint Manager)

NetSecurity (ThreatResponder)

Rapid7 (InsightIDR)

SenseOn (Platform with EPP)

Sophos (Intercept X Advanced)

Trellix (Endpoint Security)

VIPRE (Endpoint Detection and Response)

The tests provide valuable guidance to IT teams and CISOs evaluating enterprise-grade protection that meets real-world expectations.

Consumer Security Test Series (September 2025)

The latest Consumer Test Series covers four core aspects:

Real-World Protection

Malware Protection including False Positives

Performance Impact

Conducted on Windows 11 systems with live threats, the tests offer a well-rounded assessment of protection strength, speed, and accuracy.

Consumer products included in the test:

Avast (Free Antivirus)

AVG (Antivirus Free)

Avira (Free Security)

Bitdefender (Total Security)

ESET (HOME Security Essential)

F-Secure (Internet Security)

G Data (Total Security)

K7 (Total Security)

Kaspersky (Premium)

Malwarebytes (Premium)

McAfee (Total Protection)

Microsoft (Defender Antivirus)

Norton (Antivirus Plus)

Panda (Free Antivirus)

Quick Heal (Total Security)

TotalAV (Antivirus Pro)

Total Defense (Essential Antivirus)

Trend Micro (Internet Security)

VIPRE (Advanced Security)

These tests empower consumers and OEMs to select products that deliver strong security while maintaining system performance and user experience.

AV-Comparatives to Host CARO Workshop 2026 – Registration Now Open

AV-Comparatives is pleased to co-organise the CARO Workshop 2026, to be held in Innsbruck from 25–27 February 2026, following the AV-Comparatives Cybersecurity Summit.

Themed "Cybercrime Without Borders: Tracking the Global Underground," the workshop will convene cybersecurity researchers and analysts for cutting-edge presentations, expert discussions, and unique social events -- including a 2,200m mountaintop gathering and live music jam night.

Registration is open now and limited to 120 attendees.

Full details: www.caro2026.org/

Why Independent Testing Matters

Whether you're a business leader or a home user, selecting the right cybersecurity solution is critical. AV-Comparatives' independent tests provide transparent, science-based insights that go beyond marketing claims.

Quotes:

"Our enterprise tests deliver real-world insights that help CISOs choose solutions they can trust."

"Our consumer tests show which antivirus products strike the right balance between protection and everyday usability."

Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder AV-Comparatives

Access Full Reports

