AV-Comparatives Publishes 2025 Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test - The Most Comprehensive Enterprise Cybersecurity Evaluation to Date

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- AV-Comparatives, the leading independent cybersecurity testing lab, today announced the results of its 2025 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test, delivering enterprises, analysts, and industry stakeholders the most comprehensive evaluation of enterprise-grade EPR/EDR solutions available on the market.

AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test 2025 - or How To Protect an Airport

The annual EPR-Test is recognised as the most demanding assessment in cybersecurity. The 2025 edition included 50 advanced attack scenarios based on real-world APT techniques and mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. Products were evaluated not only on their ability to prevent, detect, and respond, but also on operational impact, accuracy costs, and the financial implications of breaches. This unique holistic approach ensures that enterprises gain a realistic understanding of both the security effectiveness and cost-efficiency of each solution.

The publication of this year's EPR Test comes at a time when cyber-attacks are disrupting critical infrastructure worldwide, including ongoing incidents at major airports, as London Heathrow. The impact, linked to Collins Aerospace systems, is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can only be mitigated through manual operations—highlighting the need for resilient prevention and response solutions.

Certified EPR Solutions 2025

The following vendors earned AV-Comparatives' prestigious EPR Certification 2025, proving their ability to deliver protection and response at the highest level:

Bitdefender

Check Point

CrowdStrike

Elastic

ESET

Fortinet

G Data

Kaspersky

Palo Alto Networks

VIPRE

These leading vendors have demonstrated excellence in prevention, detection, and response capabilities under the most challenging and realistic conditions. Two vendors failed certification.

Raising the Standard for Enterprise Security Testing

Unlike other industry evaluations, AV-Comparatives' EPR-Test offers comparative benchmarking across multiple vendors, larger scope, and more sophisticated analysis. This includes realistic cost modelling and operational impact assessment - elements crucial for enterprises when selecting solutions. By combining technical depth with comparative insights, AV-Comparatives delivers a uniquely actionable resource for CISOs, IT leaders, and security analysts at organisations worldwide.

"Enterprises need security solutions that deliver strong prevention while also enabling effective response to complex threats. With our EPR-Test, we combine technical effectiveness with operational and financial considerations, giving organizations a clear view of which products are ready to meet today's real-world challenges. The vendors certified in 2025 have proven their ability to protect enterprises at the highest level.", commented Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder of AV-Comparatives.

In times of uncertainty, AV-Comparatives provides transparency to the cybersecurity market and assumes responsibility for delivering independent, fact-based insights. The organization takes pride in the fact that its rigorous testing contributes to establishing industry benchmarks and informs decision-making processes worldwide.

Download the Full Report

The complete EPR 2025 Comparative Report, including detailed vendor results and methodology, is available here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/endpoint-prevention-response-epr-test-2025/

Download Full Report (PDF): https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/EPR_Comparative_2025.pdf

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is a leading independent organisation offering systematic testing to check whether security software lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, AV-Comparatives has created a globally recognised benchmark for the cybersecurity industry. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval recognised by enterprises and governments across the world.

