Auxita and MyMeds&Me Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Digital Pharmacovigilance Capabilities

The collaboration will streamline data capture at the point of care to simplify adverse event reporting for patient support programs.

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Healthcare providers across Canada will soon be able to capture adverse events in the Auxita platform through integration with MyMeds&Me's pharmacovigilance SaaS platform, Reportum®.

Auxita solves the administrative burden for providers by digitizing workflows and providing interoperability with patient support programs, easing the path to treatment for patients.

This partnership integrates MyMeds&Me's validated safety data capture solution into Auxita, enabling healthcare providers, patient support programs and pharmaceutical companies to capture and manage data more efficiently.

MyMeds&Me® is a global organization that provides an established end-to-end pharmacovigilance solution to simplify adverse event and product quality data capture. Its drug safety platform, Reportum®, is used by pharmaceutical companies around the world to standardize data capture, streamline downstream processes and provide real-time access to complete, relevant safety information.

"Auxita is pleased to expand our service offering to enhance the management of safety data, captured at source from healthcare providers," says Matt Cahill, CEO of Auxita. "Through our EMR and EHR-integrated platform, we provide an intuitive and standardized digital process to collect data and manage the flow of information throughout the patient journey. This partnership will offer patient support programs real-time access and enhanced visibility to key safety information."

"Robust pharmacovigilance relies on a comprehensive body of complete, structured, and timely data. Therefore, it is critical that we make safety reporting really easy and intuitive for both physicians and patient support program staff whether in the office or out in the field" says Dr. Andrew Rut, CEO and founder of MyMeds&Me. "Our partnership with Auxita enables efficient capture of standardized information for our clients so they can accelerate safety insights."

About Auxita

Auxita is a secure digital platform that seamlessly integrates with Electronic Medical Records to link patient data and clinical information across multiple systems. It connects doctors, patients, and patient support programs while eliminating the administrative tasks that can overwhelm today's healthcare providers.

Auxita has an established footprint in Canada's healthcare sector and collaborates with strategic partners to ensure a consistent and secure flow of information throughout the patient journey.

For more information on Auxita's next-generation medical technology that leads to better care, visit www.auxita.com.

About MyMeds&Me

MyMeds&Me provides an end-to-end pharmacovigilance solution to simplify adverse event and product quality data capture and accelerate safety insights.

Founded in 2012 by Senior Pharma executives with direct experience of managing pharmacovigilance systems, MyMeds&Me's goal is to accelerate safety insights through digital transformation. The Reportum platform is a proven, scalable drug safety platform for the capture, management & processing of adverse events & product quality complaints.

Currently, in high volume use by Pharma & CROs around the world, Reportum is a centralized solution that provides standardized data across all intake routes, increases efficiencies, and accelerates safety insights.

Find out more at mymedsandme.com

