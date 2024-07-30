AUXICO ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF RICHARD BOUDREAULT

MONTREAL, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) ("Auxico" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Richard Boudreault from the Board of Directors of Auxico, effective immediately.

Auxico thanks Mr. Boudreault for his service on the Board over the past years and wishes him all the very best in his future endeavours.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

« signed. » « signed. » Pierre Gauthier Mark Billings CEO & President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. [email protected] [email protected] Cell: +1 514 299 0881 Cell: +1 514 296 1641

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Pierre Gauthier, CEO & President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc, [email protected], Cell: +1 514 299 0881; Mark Billings, Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc., [email protected], Cell: +1 514 296 1641