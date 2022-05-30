AUX CAYES FINTECH CO. LTD., File No. 2021-29
Ontario Securities Commission
May 30, 2022, 11:43 ET
TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the attendance in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on May 31, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.
Ontario Securities Commission
