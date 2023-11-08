AutoTrader Canada partners with cutting-edge product visualisation firm London Dynamics to transform the car buying experience for Canadian consumers

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - AutoTrader.ca, Canada's largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, and London Dynamics, a pioneering product visualisation and augmented reality (AR) scale-up, have partnered to reshape the future of online car shopping, offering OEMs and retailers a new level of consumer engagement and interaction through AutoTrader Pivot, a game-changing immersive and interactive online car shopping experience.

AutoTrader Pivot powered by London Dynamics (CNW Group/autoTRADER.ca)

AutoTrader Pivot leverages London Dynamics' state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) technology to generate rich and interactive 3D visualizations of vehicles for both OEMs and retailers. These multi-dimensional models will allow prospective car buyers to explore vehicles in fine detail, through a complete 3D exterior view and a comprehensive interior showcase.

"We are delighted to partner with AutoTrader Canada, the leading national online automotive marketplace, to reshape the future of automotive retail, making online car shopping more immersive, intuitive, and transparent," says Michael Valdsgaard, CEO and Founder of London Dynamics. "Our collaboration with AutoTrader Canada is a strategic synergy aimed at supercharging the online car buying journey, through a focus on integrating 3D and AR visualisation into Canadian online platforms to allow potential buyers to have a detailed look at vehicles, just like in a physical dealership showroom."

"AutoTrader Pivot directly aligns with our mission of helping Canadians buy and sell cars, quickly and with confidence, by delivering the automotive retailer showroom to any device, through an immersive and interactive car shopping experience," says Benoit Laforce, General Manager of AutoTrader Media. "We are thrilled to bring London Dynamics' leading technology to the car buying experience, and we're excited for what this means for our industry partners."

This partnership not only bolsters AutoTrader Canada's position as a digital leader in the automotive industry, but, moreover, signals a substantial advancement in the role of 3D visualisation and AR technology in the car buying journey overall.

For more information on AutoTrader Pivot, please visit: go.trader.ca/Pivot

About AutoTrader.ca

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the most new and used car inventory, together with the largest audience of buyers in Canada, AutoTrader enables and empowers millions of car sales every year for Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 26 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the top-rated AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks, or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour, and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader.ca on LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

About London Dynamics

London Dynamics is a pioneering scale-up focusing on product visualisation and augmented reality technology. Its mission is to revolutionise the digital shopping experience by enabling customers to visualise products in their own environment before making a purchase. For more information, visit londondynamics.com.

SOURCE autoTRADER.ca

For further information: Media Inquiries: Ciara Dalziel, LABOUR Creative, E: [email protected], T: 416.564.6918