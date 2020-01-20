autoTRADER.ca Awards Honour Best Vehicles in Canada for 2020

As the go-to place for consumers' automotive research needs, autoTRADER.ca looks at awards through a car buyer's perspective. While other Canadian auto awards typically only feature models that are redesigned for the year, the autoTRADER.ca Awards consider every new vehicle available on the market. And when it comes to what separates a good car from an "award-winning car", the standout vehicles for autoTRADER.ca are ones the experts would confidently recommend to their friends and family.

According to the autoTRADER.ca Awards jury, a discerning collective of more than 20 of Canada's top automotive journalists, the best vehicles of 2020 are the practical and versatile Honda Fit for Best Overall Car and Best Subcompact Car, the hard-working Ram 1500 for Best Overall Truck and Best Full-Sized Truck, and the stylish and luxurious Volvo XC40 for Best Overall SUV/Crossover and Best Luxury Subcompact SUV. A variety of other vehicles were given top honours this year, ranging from the Honda Accord for Best Family Sedan to the Porsche Panamera for Best Large Luxury Car.

With nearly 25,000 votes cast across Canada, the People's Choice was also heard loud and clear. Toyota, with its reputation for building dependable and reliable cars, took the top spot as Most Trusted Automaker. The Toyota Supra was voted Coolest Car, while the Ford F-150 took Most Trusted Truck, the Subaru Outback as Most Trusted SUV/Crossover and the Audi E-Tron as Most Trusted Green Car.

"The whole purpose of these awards is to help Canadians in their car-buying journey and provide trusted automotive advice. All cars are good these days, but we're here to separate the good cars from the award-winning ones," says Jodi Lai, editor-in-chief, autoTRADER.ca. "I'm extremely proud of these awards — we have the country's most comprehensive automotive awards, and I hope Canadians see value in the expert advice we have to offer. Our diverse jury of more than 20 automotive experts all over the country has worked tirelessly to give Canadians advice they can trust."

The jury, many of whom also sit on judging panels for the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the prestigious North American Car/Truck/Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) and World Car/Truck/Utility Vehicle of the Year (WCOTY), evaluated over 350 vehicle models against 12 specific criteria. The criteria include overall excellence, value, innovation, technology and features, user-friendliness, performance, engineering excellence, driver satisfaction, design, safety, quality and efficient – weighted according to the segment of the vehicle being awarded. The result? A detailed winners list that will help Canadians make informed and confident decisions when they look to buy their next vehicle.

Additional details about the evaluation process, including a breakdown of the criteria on what makes a winning car, are available here. See all the category winners and learn more about the awards at autoTRADER.ca/Awards.

