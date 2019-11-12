autoTRADER.ca Appoints First-Ever Editor-in-Chief

Jodi Lai to lead editorial team; drive platform's revamped Expert Advice offering and renewed focus on empowering the everyday car buyer

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - With an eye towards expansion of its popular Expert Advice offering, autoTRADER.ca, Canada's most trusted place to buy and sell cars, announced the recent appointment of Jodi Lai in the role of editor-in-chief.

A first-ever for the organization, the editor-in-chief position was created to support new innovations and a renewed focus for autoTRADER.ca's editorial division, advancing its position as a trusted source for consumers' automotive research and content needs.

As an established automotive journalist, Jodi has covered the industry for more than 12 years, leading some of the country's top automotive publications. Most recently, Jodi was editor-in-chief at AutoGuide.com as well as director of editorial for the AutoGuide Group overseeing all automotive editorial properties at VerticalScope. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Postmedia Network's Driving.ca and editor of Post Driving, National Post.

"Jodi's diverse editorial experience and wealth of automotive knowledge gives her a unique expert perspective that makes her an ideal advocate for the everyday consumer," says Christopher Mercer, Chief Marketing Officer, autoTRADER.ca. "In her role as editor-in-chief, she will lead the charge to ensure alignment between our content and business strategies, applying her know-how and best practices to deliver compelling content built for search and social media."

Known to many as Canada's largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, autoTRADER.ca has focused on expanding its offering over the last few years, adding more news, features and expert advice. Under Jodi's leadership, the platform will see a number of changes to the editorial division, with greater emphasis on the everyday Canadian car buyer. Jodi will work closely with the editorial team, comprised of award-winning journalists to develop quality content that resonates with Canadians.

"I've been car-obsessed since I was a child, so I've had a lot of time to explore this space and see firsthand what the average Canadian is looking for when it comes to automotive advice; it's exciting to be at the forefront of editorial change for autoTRADER.ca and bring about a shift in the types of stories we publish to make it more relevant for Canadians and their needs," says Lai. "We have some big things in store. In addition to a recent website redesign that has greatly enhanced the platform's usability, we will be creating more videos, strengthening the integration between editorial and the marketplace, and relaunching the autoTRADER.ca Awards to make it bigger and better than ever before in 2020."

Jodi holds a Bachelor of Journalism from Ryerson University, is a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), and a jury member on the prestigious North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY), and the AJAC Canadian Car of the Year Awards. On its way to becoming the country's most trusted advisor for buying and selling new and used vehicles, the newly revamped www.autotrader.ca/editorial/ will feature more in-depth automotive reviews and comparisons as well as more content geared towards empowering Canadian automotive consumers.

