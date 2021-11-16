AutoTrader Awards Reveal Best and Most Trusted Vehicles for 2022

Categories across AutoTrader's most robust awards season yet included Best Overall Car, SUV and Truck, with the Honda Civic, Genesis GV70 and Ford F-150 winning the coveted awards respectively. AutoTrader's panel of expert judges awarded vehicles based on criteria including overall excellence, value, innovation, performance, and ultimate desirability, identifying the best cars and empowering Canadians to be more confident during their car buying journey.

"Our judges carefully consider every car available in the market – not just those that were new or refreshed for 2022 – so these winners truly represent the best cars available to car shoppers in their respective categories," says Ian MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, AutoTrader.ca. "As Canada's leading and most trusted automotive marketplace, our Awards are an extension of our long-standing commitment to empowering every Canadian with the confidence they need to make the most informed decision when it comes to vehicle shopping."

New categories for the 2022 Awards Season included Best Vehicle for Adventure, which the Ford Bronco picked up, along with Best New Safety Innovation won by GM for its Super Cruise feature, and Best New Tech Innovation, awarded to Ford for its Onboard Power Inverter.

Canadians also had their say by voting for their most trusted vehicles in the Canada's Choice Awards, with over 70,000 votes cast this year. Toyota was awarded Canada's Most Trusted Automaker and the Toyota RAV4, the Most Trusted SUV. Canadians agreed with the experts when it came to both the Most Trusted Car and Truck with the Honda Civic and Ford F-150 coming out on top.

"It's official, Canadians have spoken! We want to send out a big congratulations to the winners of this year's Canada's Choice Awards that have earned the titles of most trusted vehicles according to car shoppers from coast to coast," says Jodi Lai, Editor-in-Chief, AutoTrader.ca. "This is a huge achievement for these brands, and a testament to the excellence and credibility consumers can expect from these leading automakers."

2022 AutoTrader Award Winners:

Expert Award Winners:

Cars

Overall Car: Honda Civic

Honda Civic Subcompact car: Kia Rio 5-Door

Kia Rio 5-Door Compact Car: Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback

Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback Family Sedan: Honda Accord

Honda Accord Wagon: Volvo V60 / V60 Cross Country

Volvo V60 / V60 Cross Country Compact Luxury Car: Genesis G70

Genesis G70 Large Luxury Car: Genesis G80

Genesis G80 Performance Car Under $50K : Mazda MX-5

Mazda MX-5 Performance Car Over $50K : Chevrolet Corvette

SUVs & Minivans

Overall SUV: Genesis GV70

Genesis GV70 Subcompact SUV: Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-30 2-Row SUV: Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback 3-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

Kia Telluride Luxury Subcompact SUV: Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40 Luxury 2-Row SUV: Genesis GV70

Genesis GV70 Luxury 3-Row SUV: Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80 Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica / Grand Caravan

Trucks

Overall Truck: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 Compact/Mid-size Truck: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Hyundai Santa Cruz Full-size Truck: Ford F-150

Green Vehicles

Green Vehicle Under $50K : Toyota RAV4 Hybrid / Prime

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid / Prime Green Vehicle Over $50K : Ford Mustang Mach-E

New

Vehicle for Adventure: Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco New Safety Innovation: GM Super Cruise

GM Super Cruise New Tech Innovation: Ford Onboard Power Inverter

Canada's Choice Award Winners:

Most Trusted Car: Honda Civic

Honda Civic Most Trusted SUV : Toyota RAV4

: Toyota RAV4 Most Trusted Truck : Ford F-150

: Ford F-150 Most Trusted Green Vehicle : Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

: Toyota Prius/Prius Prime Most Trusted Automaker: Toyota

The annual AutoTrader Awards are Canada's most comprehensive automotive awards judged by a jury of more than 20 expert automotive journalists. To learn more about the 2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards

