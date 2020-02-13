Automobl™ Value Awards Presented During Toronto Autoshow

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Automobl Inc , a Canadian-owned vehicle comparison start-up, has chosen four of the leading automobile manufacturers to receive "Automobl Value Awards" during this year's Toronto Autoshow. The Automobl Value Awards recognize vehicles that provide exceptional value to new vehicle purchasers. Automobl provides Canadians with informed and cost-effective advice before heading to the dealership.

The following categories were included for this year's Automobl Value Award:

Compact Sedan

Mid-size Sedan

Compact Sport Utility

Mid-size Sport Utility

Large Sport Utility

Full-size Sport Utilit

Paul Webster, Founder and CEO of Automobl, commented on the basis for the awards, explaining, "Automobl assessed up to five vehicles from each category. We then took what we believed were the most value-laden and popular model and trim for each vehicle."



Each vehicle was compared and challenged against one another using Automobl's manually curated vehicle Value Comparison tool.

"We tried to get close to a similar price for each category so that a vehicle couldn't win on price alone," explained Webster. "Essentially, the vehicle that wins the most comparisons within a segment is the winner of the Automobl Value Award."

The 2019 Automobl Value Award winners are:

Compact Sedan – 2019 Honda Civic Sedan

Mid-size Sedan – 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Compact Sport Utility – 2019 Honda HR-V

Mid-size Sport Utility – 2019 Toyota RAV4

Large Sport Utility – 2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Full-size Sport Utility – 2019 Toyota Sequoia

More details regarding the decision process for the Automobl Value Awards and Automobl can be found here:

https://automobl.com/automobl-value-awards-avas-how-we-decided/

About Automobl: Automobl Inc. is a Canadian company: the value-based source for vehicle comparisons for new vehicle purchasers and dealership sales consultants. Automobl believes that transparency in the sales process leads to higher satisfaction for both the dealership and new vehicle purchaser. By providing a value basis for new vehicle comparisons, the customer can ensure they get the features they want as they build their personal value story ahead of purchase.

