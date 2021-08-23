Automated Insurance Advice Launched by CloudAdvisors with Professional Plus

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - CloudAdvisors, Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace, has successfully launched Professional Plus and MGA Plus for the Canadian insurance industry. Professional Plus provides Advisors with a fully customized and automated experience for their clients. MGA Plus allows enterprise clients to similarly automate and scale their business within their highly complex structures.

Professional Plus offers total peace of mind for Advisors who want to monitor and protect their clients. CloudAdvisors machine learning assistant, CALEB, evaluates benefit plans daily and generates personalized insights to identify gaps in coverage. Benchmarking reports and tailored recommendations are generated and delivered to employers prior to meeting, ensuring all parties have the data to make informed decisions. By embracing an automated digital experience, Advisors can be confident that all clients receive consistent high-level attention, analysis, and recommendations.

"Through the automation of critical work, we have increased capacity for our Advisor partners to focus on what matters. Processes which required hours of work, can now be executed within seconds" says CloudAdvisors CEO, Matt Lister. "CloudAdvisor partners have a distinct competitive advantage and can deliver the best advice and buying experience to employers. Imagine being able to provide one-day shipping, while your competitors standard delivery time is 8 weeks. We're seeing a revolution in fintech and ecommerce, anyone not partnering with CloudAdvisors right now risks being left behind."

CloudAdvisors has facilitated a digital transformation of the Employee Benefits industry and has helped improve the health coverage for millions of Canadians. Employers are now able to search and compare thousands of solutions within Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace, through a licensed CloudAdvisor partner. This innovation has connected buyers and sellers in this marketplace like never before.

"We're seeing a revolution in the $1.1 Trillion Group Benefits Market in North America" says Victory Square Technologies CEO, Shafin Tejani. "Insurers and Brokers who don't partner with CloudAdvisors will miss the opportunity to digitally transform their distribution. Employer's value the convenience of a transparent Marketplace, and CloudAdvisors is making insurance better for everyone."

Professional Plus is changing how Advisors connect with their clients by making digital relationships a priority. The automation of critical deliverables to clients ensures they have the right tools to make the best decisions for their employees. CloudAdvisors is democratizing access to healthcare and making insurance better for everyone.

To learn more be sure to visit www.cloudadvisors.ca

About CloudAdvisors

Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, CloudAdvisors is Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace, powered by artificial intelligence. CloudAdvisors was founded in 2015 and has enabled a fully digital buying experience for Employee Benefits.

For further information: Media Contact: Diane Crimeni, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Rahul Rao, [email protected]