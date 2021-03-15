AUTOCRYPT teams up with Foxconn's MIH Alliance as security partner

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Leading EV and autonomous vehicle cybersecurity provider AUTOCRYPT announced that the company had officially joined the MIH Alliance, an open platform for electric vehicles (EVs) established by Foxconn Technology Group.

The growing numbers of EVs on the market as well as EV software/hardware in development point to a need for corporations to work together in order to expedite technological advances. This led Foxconn to establish the MIH Alliance in October 2020, promoting real-time research and development as well as prioritizing vehicular security and safety. Especially with the recent implementation of WP.29 regulations requiring cybersecurity type approval in all new vehicles by July 2022, AUTOCRYPT's security solutions and its team of experienced cybersecurity specialists allow for a comprehensive, holistic approach to secure EVs as well as connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) through its in-vehicle security technology and security operations center (SOC).

President of AUTOCRYPT North America, Sean HJ Cho stated, "We look forward to actively participating in the alliance as a security partner. While the technological advances in the automotive industry are astounding, security is often an afterthought. AUTOCRYPT's contributions to the alliance can bring to light the need for security to be first, ensuring that drivers and passengers of EVs and CAVs can be assured that their vehicle, surrounding infrastructure, and data are not at risk."

AUTOCRYPT's in-vehicle security solution has been optimized for automotive communication protocols, and through its Intrusion Detection System (IDS), provides security modules to guarantee secure communications between the many ECUs in a connected vehicle and the CAN bus. The SOC functions as a round-the-clock monitor with real-time collection and detection logs, identification based on machine-learning, as well as policy and OTA updates. The solution ensures a safe and secure vehicular environment, blocking all abnormal activity. Ideal for OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, as well as mobility-based service providers, AUTOCRYPT's offerings span the entire automotive lifecycle.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Beginning in 2007 as an in-house venture at Penta Security Systems Inc., AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019 as its presence expanded worldwide. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.

