MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2023 - Throughout the year and through its programming, Espace pour la vie aims to contribute to reconciliation with First Peoples. Whether we're talking about our relationship with nature and the land, history, current realities, artistic creation,and the diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, many of our museums' activities offer an opportunity for a significant encounter.

Learning, understanding, and engaging dialogue

One of Espace pour la vie museums' missions is to raise awareness and educate the public. Through their respective programming, citizen participation projects, and artists' residencies, the museums offer the opportunity to learn, understand, and engage in a dialogue with First Peoples.

| Jardin botanique

June 21st, the public is invited to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day at the Jardin botanique.

Special entertainment at the First Nations Garden and tasting of annedda tea, a symbol of First Peoples' know-how and of mutual aid between nations.

1 - 4 pm | First Nations Pavilion | Free with purchase of ticket to the Jardin botanique

Special screenings of shorts films from Wapikoni Mobile selected by Indigenous curators, followed by a discussion led by the Indigenous ambassador and the guest filmmaker.

2 to 3:30 p.m. | Henry Teuscher Auditorium | Free activity

In addition to its permanent exhibition Knowledge and know-how , the First Nations Gardens offers a daily activity, Introduction to the Indigenous peoples of Quebec .

Inaugurated in August 2001, the First Nations Garden provides an opportunity to learn more about the rich cultures of the First Peoples of the Americas. It is worth noting that, when the garden was founded, a committee of First Nations representatives was formed specifically to work in close collaboration with the Jardin botanique on this project. Together, they set the direction and parameters for the design and creation of the site.

| Biosphère

On June 21 and September 30, the Biosphère's geodesic dome is illuminated in the evening to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Innu author Maya Cousineau Mollen was invited to come and work in the museum spaces, reflecting on environmental issues. Artist in residence for a year, she meets the public on a regular basis.

The outdoor exhibition Still, in motion presents two artists, including the work of Camille Seaman, of Indigenous and Afro-descendant origin.

As part of Cinéma sous les étoiles, two documentaries featuring indigenous communities will be presented: Coextinction on August 10, and Aquarela, L'Odyssée de l'eau on August 24.

| Insectarium

The community science project Nunavik Sentinels is organized in Nunavik communities. It aims to teach younth aged 12 to 17 to inventory, preserve, and identify insects found in their environment, while at the same time giving them an introductory job experience.

This year, the project extends to the Chisasibi Resource and Research Institute to study insect diversity at their research station; to the Pye Center for Northern Boreal Food Systems in Happy Valley Goose Bay Labrador with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to introduce Nunatsiavut youth to insects and discover the entomofauna of this region; and to the Pingualuit National Park Interpretation Centre to train youth in the collection, assembly, and identification of the park's insects.

Schools in Nunavik were also contacted to offer insect-related activities.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie