AUTOCANADA EXPANDS COLLISION NETWORK WITH EDMONTON ACQUISITION

EDMONTON, AB , Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a leading multi-location Canadian automobile dealership group, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Doug's Place Strathcona, a single-shop collision and refinish repair facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

The acquisition complements AutoCanada's existing collision presence in Edmonton by expanding capacity and broadening OEM and insurance partner coverage in the market. With four AutoCanada dealerships located within close proximity, the new facility is positioned to capture incremental repair volume and strengthen service availability across the region.

The facility is certified across leading OEMs including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Mini, Nissan GTR, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo, Lexus, and Genesis, and participates in Direct Repair Programs with Intact, TD, and AMA, enhancing AutoCanada's existing partnerships with Intact and TD while adding a new relationship with AMA. Post-acquisition, the facility will be rebranded as ACX Doug's Place.

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also operates three independent used dealerships and 15 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 31 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. Our collision centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group, operates 13 franchised dealerships comprised of 9 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles.

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

