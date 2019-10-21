AutoCanada Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Q3 2019 Financial Results

EDMONTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX:ACQ) a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00am Mountain Time (11:00am Eastern).

The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions.

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019



Time: 9:00am MT (11:00am ET)



Call: 1.888.231.8191 (Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Friday, November 15, 2019 by dialing 1.855.859.2056 (Canada and USA), passcode 3789666. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://www.autocan.ca/investors/Q32019/

To listen to the live webcast, visit the weblink at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 64 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA and has over 4,200 employees. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln and Honda branded vehicles. In 2018, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed approximately 915,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,157 service bays generating revenue in excess of C$3 billion.

Additional information

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

