AUTOCANADA ACQUIRES STRATFORD BASED COLLISION CENTER, EXPANDING ONTARIO COLLISION PLATFORM

Acquisition strengthens AutoCanada's Ontario collision platform and advances the Company's regional hub-and-spoke growth strategy.

Transaction Highlights

Expands AutoCanada's collision repair platform with the acquisition of a well-established collision repair business in Stratford, Ontario.

Complements AutoCanada's fully utilized collision operations in the London region by adding repair capacity within less than an hour's drive of ten AutoCanada dealerships, enhancing the Company's ability to capture referral volume.

Advances AutoCanada's regional hub-and-spoke collision strategy while creating opportunities for synergies through operational improvements and the addition of OEM certifications.

EDMONTON, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading Canadian multi-location automobile dealership and collision repair group, today announced the completion of its acquisition of a collision repair business in Stratford, Ontario. The business, formerly operating as Fix Auto Stratford, now operates as ACX Stratford.

ACX Stratford is a well-established collision repair centre serving Stratford and Perth County. The acquisition further expands AutoCanada's growing Ontario collision platform and supports the Company's strategy of building regional density to leverage its operating scale, insurer relationships, dealership referral network and OEM partnerships.

"ACX Stratford is an excellent addition to our growing collision platform," said Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of AutoCanada. "The business expands our presence in Southwestern Ontario, adds an experienced team, and creates meaningful opportunities to grow through operational improvements, additional OEM certifications and stronger integration with our dealership network."

The approximately 20,000-square-foot facility currently maintains Direct Repair Program ("DRP") relationships with leading insurers, including Intact, Definity and DGIG. While the facility does not currently hold OEM certifications, it is already equipped to qualify for multiple non-luxury certifications, with additional luxury and electric vehicle certifications expected to provide further growth opportunities over time.

Strategically located within less than an hour's drive of ten AutoCanada dealerships, ACX Stratford complements the Company's existing collision operations in London by adding regional repair capacity and strengthening its ability to capture dealership referral opportunities. The facility will serve as a key spoke within AutoCanada's Southwestern Ontario collision network while providing a foundation for future expansion throughout the Kitchener-Waterloo corridor.

ACX Stratford will continue to operate under its experienced local management team while benefiting from AutoCanada's national operating platform, insurer relationships, OEM partnerships and operational best practices.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Dealership Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 automotive brands across 8 provinces as well as three independent used dealerships ("Used Vehicle Operations"). AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles. AutoCanada's U.S. franchise dealerships, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), operate 9 franchised dealerships comprised of 6 brands in Illinois, USA. In 2025, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles. Leader is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio.

AutoCanada's Collision Centre Operations segment operates 37 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's Collision Centre Operations enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those identified in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, future operating results of the acquired collision centre, the realization of anticipated operational benefits, the successful integration of ACX Stratford into AutoCanada's business, and the growth of the Company's collision operations.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties and our ability to mitigate and address those risks and uncertainties. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and AutoCanada assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Sam Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]