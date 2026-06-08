AUTOCANADA EXPANDS COLLISION PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF CONTEMPORARY COACHWORKS IN CALGARY

Acquisition strengthens AutoCanada's position in luxury collision repair, expands its Calgary presence and enhances opportunities for growth and operational synergies.

Transaction Highlights

Establishes AutoCanada's first luxury collision repair platform in Calgary, adding two strategically located facilities and approximately 30,000 square feet of collision repair capacity.

Brings certifications across 15 OEM brands, including Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo and Acura, further strengthening AutoCanada's OEM-certified repair capabilities.

Creates opportunities for value creation through operational best practices, enhanced OEM and insurance partner relationships, increased repair capacity and improved retention of collision repair volume within AutoCanada's Calgary network.

EDMONTON, AB, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading Canadian multi-location automobile dealership and collision repair group, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Contemporary Coachworks, a two-location collision repair business based in Calgary, Alberta.

Contemporary Coachworks is a leading Calgary-based collision repair business with more than 40 years of operating history and a strong reputation for OEM-certified luxury vehicle repairs. The acquisition advances AutoCanada's strategy to expand and strengthen its collision platform while establishing the Company's first luxury collision repair presence in Calgary and enhancing its position in one of Canada's largest automotive markets.

"Contemporary Coachworks is an excellent addition to our growing collision platform," said Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of AutoCanada. "The business has built a strong reputation for quality repairs, customer service and OEM-certified expertise. This acquisition expands our presence in Calgary, strengthens our luxury collision capabilities, and creates opportunities to enhance our collision operations through shared best practices and our OEM and insurance relationships."

Contemporary Coachworks holds certifications across 15 OEM brands, including Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Acura and Volkswagen. The business operates two facilities serving north and south Calgary and adds approximately 30,000 square feet of collision repair capacity to AutoCanada's network.

The acquisition also enhances AutoCanada's ability to retain collision repair volume within its network during periods of elevated demand, including severe weather and catastrophe-related hail events, while increasing repair capacity in the Calgary market.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Dealership Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 automotive brands across 8 provinces as well as three independent used dealerships ("Used Vehicle Operations"). AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles. AutoCanada's U.S. franchise dealerships, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), operate 10 franchised dealerships comprised of 7 brands, in Illinois, USA. In 2025, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles. Leader is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio.

AutoCanada's Collision Centre Operations segment operates 35 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's Collision Centre Operations enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those identified in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, future operating results of the acquired collision centres, the successful integration of Contemporary Coachworks into AutoCanada's business, the realization of anticipated operational and commercial synergies, the retention of collision repair volume within AutoCanada's network, and the growth of the Company's collision operations.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties and our ability to mitigate and address those risks and uncertainties. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and AutoCanada assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Sam Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]