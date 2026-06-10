AUTOCANADA ENTERS THUNDER BAY MARKET THROUGH ACQUISITION OF MASCARIN COLLISION CENTRE

Acquisition establishes AutoCanada's presence in Thunder Bay, a key gateway to Northern Canada, adding a trusted collision repair business with deep insurer and OEM relationships.

Transaction Highlights

Establishes AutoCanada's collision repair presence in Thunder Bay through the acquisition of a well-established business serving Northwestern Ontario since 1961.

Adds approximately 20,000 square feet of collision repair capacity, OEM certifications across more than 10 vehicle brands.

Provides a platform for future growth in a region expected to benefit from investment in natural resource development and northern defence and logistics initiatives.

EDMONTON, AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading Canadian multi-location automobile dealership and collision repair group, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Mascarin Collision Centre, a collision repair business based in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Founded in 1961, Mascarin Collision Centre has served Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario for decades, earning a strong reputation for quality repairs, customer service, and technical expertise. The acquisition establishes AutoCanada's presence in Thunder Bay, an important Northern Canadian transportation and service hub supporting natural resource development and northern defence and logistics initiatives.

"Mascarin Collision Centre is an excellent addition to our growing collision platform," said Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of AutoCanada. "The business has built a trusted reputation over decades of serving customers and maintaining strong relationships with insurers and OEM partners. Its experienced team, strong market position, and OEM-certified capabilities provide a solid foundation for future growth."

The business holds OEM certifications across more than 10 brands, including Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, Ford, General Motors, and Subaru. Mascarin is the only General Motors-certified collision repair facility in Northwestern Ontario.

Mascarin will continue to operate with its experienced local team, leveraging AutoCanada's national platform, insurer relationships, and OEM partnerships.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Dealership Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 automotive brands across 8 provinces as well as three independent used dealerships ("Used Vehicle Operations"). AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles. AutoCanada's U.S. franchise dealerships, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), operate 10 franchised dealerships comprised of 7 brands in Illinois, USA. In 2025, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles. Leader is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio.

AutoCanada's Collision Centre Operations segment operates 36 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's Collision Centre Operations enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those identified in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, future operating results of the acquired collision centre, the realization of anticipated operational benefits, the successful integration of Mascarin Collision Centre into AutoCanada's business, and the growth of the Company's collision operations.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties and our ability to mitigate and address those risks and uncertainties. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and AutoCanada assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Sam Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]