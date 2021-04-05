AutoCanada Acquires PG Klassic Autobody

EDMONTON, AB, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it has completed the acquisition of PG Klassic Autobody in Prince George, British Columbia.

PG Klassic Autobody has served the Prince George community for nearly 50 years and has built a reputation as a top-tier collision centre. The business operates out of a facility of more than 20,000 square feet and is strategically located in close proximity to three of AutoCanada's dealerships – Northland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Northland Hyundai, and Northland Nissan. The acquisition represents a continuation of the Company's strategy to develop its national collision centre network to match AutoCanada's dealership network.

"This marks our second collision centre acquisition since Q4 and is another step towards our goal of filling out our national collision centre footprint," said Executive Chairman, Paul Antony. "We strongly believe in supporting our customers and OEM partners through the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle – including collision repair. Increasing vehicle complexity puts a further emphasis on fixing vehicles the right way – using parts and procedures prescribed by the OEM."

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 700,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information: Mike Borys, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.509.2808, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.autocan.ca/

